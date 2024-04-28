Champions! Men's tennis wins the program's first Pac-12 tournament title





OJAI, California – Arizona Men's Tennis shutout Stanford 4-0 to claim the program's first-ever Pac-12 Tournament Championship title on Saturday night in Ojai, adding to a long and growing list of accomplishments under Head Coach Clancy Shields . The victory not only marks the first tournament title for Arizona (24-3, 7-1 Pac-12), but the first time a team other than USC or UCLA has won the Pac-12 Tournament Championship. Entering doubles competition, the Cats were looking for redemption at Stanford (17-6, 7-1 Pac-12) after dropping the doubles point to the Cardina in the team's regular season match. The doubles battle proved to be as close as the first meeting of the season as Stanford earned its first win of the day and the Wildcats claimed the second when Gustaf Strom And Sasha Rozin Aryan Chaudhary and Harsh Hemang Parikh defeated the Cardinal 6-3. All eyes were on lane one, number 31 Colton Smith And Jay friend faced 49th-ranked Max Basing and Nico Godsick. Trailing 3-5 in the set, the Wildcats put together a huge come-from-behind run that forced a tiebreaker. The duo matched each other point for point until the Cats sealed the 7-6(8) victory and the team point. In singles, the Cats took two and dropped four first sets, setting the stage for a tough back-and-forth match. First to finish was No. 71 Strom on lane three as he cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 takedown of Basing. Minutes later, No. 34 Friend secured a three-set victory over No. 57 Banerjee 6-2, 0-6, 6-1. Play continued on courts one, four, five and six. After losing 5-7 in his first set and then 2-5 in his second, Hoeyeraal fought back to force a third set after winning the second in a breaker 7-6(6). Similarly, on court one, number 20 Smith dropped his first set 4–6 and lost the second before coming back to force a tiebreak. He eventually won the second set 7-6(5) and was trapped in the third set when the match ended. Casper Christensen joined Smith, Hoeyeraal and Nick Lagaev in third sets after dropping his first set and winning his second. After dropping his first set, Lagaev ultimately won the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 against Godsick and captured the Pac-12 championship title for the Wildcats. The victory was his 93rd in singles in Arizona. “My freshman year we were one of the worst teams in the Pac-12,” Lagaev said after the game. “So winning the regular season and the tournament is all about the culture of the team and we've had that over the last five years…It's a surreal experience.” Arizona now awaits the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Monday, April 29 at 3:00 PM MST. Results

#11 Arizona 4, #20 Stanford 0 Doubles match

Order of finishing: 2, 3, 1 1. #31 Jay friend / Colton Smith Certainly. #49 Max Basen/Nico Godsick7-6 (8)

2. Samir Banerjee/Nishesh Basavareddy final. Herman Hoeyeraal / Erik Padgham 6-2

3. Alexander Rozin/ Gustaf Strom Certainly. Aryan Chaudary/Harsh Parikh6-3 Singles Competition

Order of finishing: 3, 2, 6 1. #20 Colton Smith vs. #17Nishesh Basavareddy4-6, 7-6(5), 4-3, unfinished

2. #34 Jay friend Certainly. #57 Samir Banerjee6-2, 0-6, 6-1

3. #71 Gustaf Strom Certainly. Max base6-2, 6-3

4. Herman Hoeyeraal vs. Kyle Kang 5-7, 7-6(6), 5-3, unfinished

5. Casper Christensen vs. Neel Rajesh 6-7(1), 6-3, 1-2, incomplete

6. Nick Lagaev Certainly. Nico Godsick3-6, 6-3, 6-3

