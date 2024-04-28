Watch Atlanta Hustle at Carolina Flyers: Stream Ultimate Frisbee Association Live, TV Channel

Week 1 of the Ultimate Frisbee Association today features the Atlanta Hustle and Carolina Flyers.

The first week of action in the Ultimate Frisbee Association had two games yesterday, six more today and one more tomorrow to end the weekend. On the field today there is a game between the Atlanta Hustle and the Carolina Flyers. This season, both teams want to compete and ultimately win the South Division this season on their way to the championship. This season, the Ultimate Frisbee Association is undergoing a rebrand with new team logos, a partnership with Wham-O, the company that owns the Frisbee trademark. It's a new season, with a new look and new energy for ultimate frisbee in 2024.

How to watch Atlanta Hustle at Carolina Flyers today:

Game date: April 27, 2024

Game time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: WPCH – Peachtree Sports Network

Livestream Atlanta Hustle at Carolina Flyers on Fubo

Neither franchise has reached the championship game in the league's 11 seasons of existence. The New York Empire has won the championship in consecutive seasons and is the only team with three championships, winning all three in the last five seasons.

This season, Atlanta is led by Brett Hulameyer, who entered the league as the ninth-ranked player in a preseason poll. In that survey, he finished just behind three others who received a total of eight or fewer votes more than Hulsmeyer, who is entering his fifth season with Atlanta and had a huge breakout season last year.

For Carolina, the team is led by Jacob Fairfax, who finished tied for 16th in preseason voting. Fairfax is in his sixth season with Carolina, four when the team was in Raleigh and one more season in Charlotte. He is coming off four consecutive seasons with at least 24 goals and more than 10 assists.

