BeachBows earns No. 9 seed in NCAAs; Open vs. No. 8 seed LMU





Two days after claiming the Big West Championship and an automatic bid from the NCAA, University of Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine (24-11) learned its fate after the season early Sunday morning. The BeachBows received the No. 9 seed and will open the 2024 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship in Gulf Shores, Alabama, against No. 8 seed LMU (27-13). Hawaii will take on the Lions on Friday, May 3 at 12pm CT/7am HT on ESPNU. It will be a familiar postseason foe for the 'Bows who have now drawn LMU in the opening round of the NCAA in each of the past three years. The Lions defeated the BeachBows in the previous two meetings as well as in this year's regular season opener in Honolulu. The UH-LMU match will be one of nine dual matches that kick off the single-elimination tournament on Friday, May 3. The quarter-finals and semi-finals are on Saturday, May 4 and the championship will be held on Sunday, May 5. -time defending national champion USC earned the top seed, followed by No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 Stanford. Fellow Big West squads Cal Poly (29-6) and Long Beach State (28-9) also made the 17-team field. It marks the fourth time the league has received multiple bids, while the three bids are the most ever for the Big West. Cal Poly is the fifth seed and will face No. 12 Arizona State, while LBSU earned a No. 10 seed and will play No. 7 California. UH has played in seven of the eight NCAA tournaments, missing only in 2021. Overall, this will be UH's ninth trip as a team to Gulf Shores. The BeachBows also competed for the national title at the 2014 and '15 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Championships. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN networks, with ESPNU airing all nine matches live on Friday, May 3 from 3am HT. Live coverage continues Saturday, May 4 on ESPN2, while the championship will air on Sunday, May 5 on ESPN. In addition, every individual court of every game will be streamed live on the ESPN app. #HawaiiBVB

