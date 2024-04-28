Football sets school record with 13 players selected in 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT, Mich. — The University of Michigan football team continued its impressive showing at the 2024 NFL Draft when six Wolverines were drafted during the final day of league selection meetings on Saturday (April 27). The Maize and Blue led all college programs, with a total of 13 players chosen during the three-day event at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

With 13 players selected during the 2024 NFL Draft, UM surpassed the previous school record of 11 draftees from the 2017 draft. It also marked the fifth time in program history that Michigan had 10 or more players selected (11 players in 2017 and 10 on three occasions: 1972, 1974 and 2020).

Tight end A. J. Barner got the Wolverine started on day three with his selection by the Seattle Seahawks. Barner was the 121st overall pick, the 21st selection of the fourth round. With the 37th pick of the fifth round, the 172nd overall pick, the Philadelphia Eagles selected offensive guard Trevor Keegan .

The Wolverines finished strong with four players chosen in the seventh round. The Carolina Panthers used the 240th pick to select linebacker Michael Barrett and nine picks later the Houston Texans selected an offensive tackle La Darius Henderson with the 249th selection. The last two Michigan players off the board went back-to-back as edges Jaylen Harrell went to the Tennessee Titans (252) and wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (253) was drafted by Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers.

The remaining eligible members of Michigan's football program can sign free agent contracts with NFL teams.

Michigan had at least one player picked in six of the seven rounds: 1st (1), 2nd (2), 3rd (4), 4th (1), 5th (1), and 7th (4). The only round in which no Wolverine was selected was the sixth round.

The Wolverines drafted a program-record seven players through the first three rounds.

UM ended Jim Harbaugh's nine-year tenure as head coach with 65 players selected in the NFL Draft.

A total of 414 Wolverine players were chosen in the NFL Draft.

Below are biographies of each of the Wolverines, compiled during the third day of the NFL Draft:

A.J Barner, tight end | 6-6, 251 | Seattle Seahawks | 4th round | 121st pick

Barner was a key factor at tight end for the Wolverines in 2023. He played in all 15 games and started nine games at tight end, collecting 22 receptions for 249 yards (11.3 avg.) and one touchdown. His best game in a Michigan uniform came at Michigan State, where he caught eight passes for 99 yards and his only TD this year. Barner was also a great blocker and was a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, given to the nation's outstanding tight end. He also earned All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Barner was a four-year letterman in college and earned three letters at Indiana (2020-2022) before joining UM's 2023 national championship team. He played in 45 career games during his time at both programs, catching 64 passes for 610 yards (9.5 average) and five touchdowns. He also started 18 career games. In the classroom, Barner earned Academic All-Big Ten honors three times.

Trevor Keegan, offensive guard | Philadelphia Eagles | 5th round | 172nd pick

As team captain in 2023, Keegan was an anchor up front for the Wolverines' 2023 national championship team. He started all 15 games at left guard, earned All-Big Ten second team honors and was a candidate for the Outland Trophy.

Keegan played in 45 career games and contributed along the offensive line in 43 games with 37 starting assignments at left guard. He started the Big Ten Championship Game and the CFP Semifinal each of the past three seasons, as well as this year's CFP National Championship Game against Washington. A two-time All-Big Ten performer, Keegan earned first-team honors in 2022 and second-team honors in 2023. He played 2,256 career snaps with just two penalties against him. Keegan was a starter on back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines in 2021 and 2022.

Michael Barrett, Linebacker | Carolina Panthers | 7th round | 240th pick

Barrett is the winningest player in school history with 61 career victories. Barrett, a six-year letterman, played in a school-record 64 games and started 35 games at linebacker. He recorded 208 career tackles, including 12.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two interceptions, six pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

Barrett, a two-time All-Big Ten third team selection (2022-2023), was voted captain of Michigan's 2023 national championship squad. He received the Roger Zatkoff Award as the team's top linebacker after collecting 65 stops in 2023, including 3.5 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups. Barrett was the team's most improved player on defense in 2022 after collecting 72 tackles, 5.0 TFLs, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions in his career. He was also named All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020.

LaDarius Henderson, Offensive Tackle/Offensive Guard | Houston Texans | 7th round | 249th pick

Henderson joined the Maize and Blue as a graduate transfer in 2023 and was a major contributor along the attacking line. He played in 14 games along the offensive line and started 10 games at left tackle. Henderson earned All-Big Ten first team honors after helping the unit earn semifinalist honors for the Joe Moore Award.

Before joining the Wolverines' 2023 national championship team, Henderson was a four-year letterman at Arizona State (2019-2022). He appeared in 33 games with 29 starts for the Sun Devils, starting at both left guard (19 games) and left tackle (10). Henderson played in 47 career games with 39 starting assignments during his five-year career.

Jaylen Harrell, Rand | Tennessee titans | 7th round | 252nd pick

Harrell was a dominant force from the edge for the Wolverines during his career, with a key, game-changing play being a push from the edge that set up the play-making interception in Michigan's 2023 win over Ohio State. Harrell played during his career in 46 games, including 40 on defense. He made 31 starts from the edge. A four-year letterman, Harrell collected 78 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups.

He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection the past two seasons (2022-2023) and recorded nearly identical stats during his final two seasons as a Wolverine. Harrell recorded 31 tackles during the 2023 national championship season, with 9.0 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup. In 2022, he registered 30 stops, 7.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks and two PBUs. Harrell was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and graduated with a degree in sports management.

Cornelis Johnson, wide receiver | Los Angeles Chargers | 7th round | 253rd pick

Johnson, a five-year letterman, played in 61 career games and started 46 games at receiver for the Wolverines. He collected 138 receptions for 2,038 yards and scored 14 touchdowns during his career. Johnson had four receiving games of 100 yards, including a career-best 160 yards and two touchdowns at Ohio State in 2022. He had at least one reception in 41 of his last 43 games in the maize and blue.

Johnson started 14 of 15 games during the 2023 national championship season. He hauled in 47 passes for 604 yards with one touchdown and recorded a first down or touchdown on 34 of his 50 offensive touches (68 percent).

In the classroom, he was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten and graduated with a degree in communications and media.