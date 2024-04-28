Brock Faber could use some time to relax – Minnesota Wild





Minnesota's favorite hockey son Brock Faber had a rough year. Not his performance on the ice, that was spectacular. While the Calder Trophy is up for debate, Faber was undeniably the best rookie in the NHL this year. However, the amount of abuse his body endured during his rookie season was rough. He and fellow rookie Marco Rossi were the only members of the injury-plagued Wild to play all 82 games last season. Faber also stepped up in the top pair's minutes, skating 25+ minutes a night much longer than he should have. Blah blah blah, we all know that, right? But it is important for Faber to use the early exit as an opportunity to relax and rehabilitate his body. After the season ended, it came true that Faber played injured with a few broken ribs. No one should have to play injured, but it's amazing that Faber could play as well as he did with an injury like that. As April comes to an end, the sweet, sweet summer is approaching. While some people like to criticize hockey players for daring to enjoy their free time, that is exactly what Faber needs to do. Last summer, a group of young players stayed in the Twin Cities with Faber at the helm. It looks like a similar situation will arise this season. Faber needs to take his role as cruise director seriously and continue to send his merry band of hockey players to more and more fun activities around the state. It's a nice way for him to relax and something that helps him distract himself from the recovery. One problem, of course, is that Faber still gets IDd, especially in college bars. Perhaps Faber can use this offseason to grow some facial hair to help solve that problem. Look at Jared Spurgeon. He then grew that pencil mustache Jake Middleton showed up. Instead of looking fifteen years old, Spurgeon now looks at least twenty years old. If Faber wants to grow his facial hair, he can hopefully have a Spurgeon-esque mustache by the end of the summer. Until then, he'll just have to always have his ID handy when enjoying the Twin Cities nightlife. This summer is also the first opportunity to sign Faber to a new, big boy contract. While he absolutely deserves the world, hopefully he will be somewhat hands-on to ensure they don't completely wring the Wild dry. Minnesota needs to get Kaprizov to re-sign here! Perhaps Faber could use his own contract negotiations to get Kaprizov to sign an extension as well. After all, who can say no to their puppy dog ​​face? Faber could prove to be the secret weapon Bill Guerin needs to re-sign Kaprizov. Brock Faber seems like a player who will stand out later in Wild history. A hometown boy who can do everything from playing well on the ice to being a valuable resource off the ice. As long as he takes care of himself in the offseason, he should remain one of the best players on the Wild roster.

