After three days of non-stop competition around the famed Franklin Field oval, the final women's race of the entire weekend was for Villanova in the eastern section final of the 4×400 meter relay. The team ofAndrode to a first place with a season's best time of 3:44.63.

Villanova was the fastest qualifier for the eastern finals after posting a time of 3:45.05 in Friday night's heats. Jackson also started that race, with Martinez second and Trusty on the anchor leg. Stasichin then entered Saturday's lineup Olivia Allen (Kingwood, TX) the third stage ran a day earlier. The time of 3:44.63 ranks third in the BIG EAST this season. Trusty ran a split of 54.34 on the third stage and Martinez anchored in 55.91 with first place well in hand.

The significance of the Wildcats' two 4×400 races this weekend goes beyond the result or recorded raw times. In Friday's heats, the trio of Trusty, Allen and Martinez ran their second race of the day after competing in Villanova's medley relay earlier in the day. It was the third race of the weekend for Allen, who made her Penn Relays debut Thursday night in the 400-meter hurdles championship.

Martinez is the most experienced veteran on the Wildcats roster, although Trusty has already made an impact for Villanova individually in the middle distances and on relay teams at the Penn Relays and BIG EAST Championships in her second collegiate season. This weekend's racing allowed Martinez, Trusty and members of the Wildcats sprint group to continue their build for the remainder of the outdoor season as the team looks ahead to hosting the BIG EAST meet next month, followed by the regional and national NCAA meetings to follow in the weeks.

Therein lies an important part of the athlete experience at the Penn Relays, the world's oldest and largest track and field competition, but also a competition that is in so many ways a proving ground for athletes at all stages of their athletic and personal development. In three races this weekend, Trusty recorded an 800-meter time difference of 2:03.66 on the medley relay, as well as a 400-meter time difference of 55.08 on Friday and 54.34 on Saturday.

That effect was on display all day Saturday, as a pair of former Villanova standouts competed as professionals in the elite Olympic development sections of their respective events. Angel Piccirillo set an all-time Penn Relays record for collegiate women by winning nine Championship of America watches during her Wildcats career (2013-17). She has had a successful professional career and finished seventh in the 1500 meters on Saturday.

A more recent Villanova graduate is McKenna Keegan who came third in the Olympic Development 800 meters on Saturday afternoon. She was a seven-time All-American for the Wildcats (2016-2022) and ran the third-fastest time in school history in the 800 meters (2:01.25) during the 2021 outdoor season.