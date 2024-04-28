Nepal wins first match of T20 series with West Indies A, Rohit Paudel scores century | Cricket





Kathmandu [Nepal],: Nepal registered its first win in the five-match T20 series with West Indies A, which came as a warm-up for this year's ICC T-20 World Cup matches on Saturday. Nepal wins the first match of the T20 series with West Indies A, Rohit Paudel scores century In a thrilling match held at the TU Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday, Nepal chased down the target of 205 runs in the stipulated 20 overs in the opening match. Nepal captain Rohit Paudel smashed a whopping 112 runs off 54 balls to help the Rhinos amass 206 runs to overcome the target in 19.4 overs with four wickets to spare. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch Cricket anytime, anywhere. Discover now! It also became his first-ever T20 century of his national team cricket career. The visitors had amassed 204 runs in the course of a half-century by West Indies A captain Roston Chase. Nepal, who opted to play first, got the wicket of opener Johnson Charles for a duck in the last ball of the first over. It was Kamal Singh Airee who sent Charles to the pavilion in the very first over. Following this, wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher returned to the pavilion after being run out for a 5-ball 13 in 3.3 overs. Charles' opening partner Alick Athanaze held his ground as he hit five hits on the fences and three sixes to score 47 from 25 balls on the scoreboard. Athanaze was caught by Lalit Rajbanshi off Paudel in 6.5 overs. The visitors were 3-86 before captain Chase smashed a half-century to put 74 runs, including nine boundaries and two sixes, on the scoreboard. He also built two half-century partnerships with Keacy Carty and Kadeem Alleyne for the fourth and fifth wickets respectively before being caught by Kushal Malla off Dipendra Singh Airee in 19.4 overs. Chasing 205, Nepal stumbled initially, losing openers Anil Sah and Kushal Bhurtel cheaply. Captain Paudel put his best foot forward as he fired ten hits on the fences and six maximums to score his maiden T20 century. In the process, he also built a half-century stand with Dipendra Singh Airee, who contributed 24 runs off 18 deliveries. Nepal needed nine runs in the final over when Gulsan Jha fired two strikes on the boundary to snatch victory for the Rhinos. The second of the five-match bilateral series is scheduled for Sunday. This article was generated from an automated feed from a news agency without any changes to the text.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/nepal-wins-first-match-of-t20-series-with-west-indies-a-rohit-paudel-scores-century-101714257123745.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos