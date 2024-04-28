Sports
2024 NFL Draft grades for fantasy football: Every pick, from Caleb Williams to Jonathon Brooks and more
The excitement of the 2024 NFL Draft isn't over yet! It's time for NFL draft grades for fantasy football. If you haven't seen this piece from years past, each player gets two numbers. The first draft figure is reformulation-only value (2024). The second is the players dynasty degree/potential.
The draft figures are weighted at different levels. Just like your star players who can or will become a one at their position (RB1, TE1, etc.). For B's we were talking about second and some third level starters in all competitions. When we get to C's, they are fringe starters, maybe some boom/bust plays, etc. And D's are waiver wire players with maybe some Best Ball or rare bye week, matchup game potential.
You can find my fantasy football winners, losers and skills analysis here: LINK
2024 NFL Draft Grades
Arizona
- Marvin Harrison, WR: A/A+
- Trey Benson, RB: C+/B+
- Tip Reiman, TE: D/C
- Tejhaun Palmer, WR: D-/C
OVERVIEW: Harrison is an immediate WR1 Benson could lighten the load on James Conner and be an RB3 with a lead in the Top 20 if Conner were to get hurt. Reiman is buried. Palmer is a gamble.
Atlanta
- Michael Penix, QB: F/B
- Jase McClellan, RB: D-/C-
- Casey Washington, WR: F/C-
OVERVIEW: Penix is still years away from starting, and even then, the lack of mobility limits his imagination. McClellan should get past Tyler Allgeier for value. Washington can be a reliable receiver for years to come if he sticks around.
Baltimore
- Devontez Walker, WR: D/C+
- Rasheen Ali, RB: C-/B-
- Devin Leary, QB: F/C
OVERVIEW: Walker would peak as a Will Fuller type, but probably not until 2025 will Ali have a chance to timeshare and back up Derrick Henry if Keaton Mitchell isn't 100%. Leary is an NFL lottery ticket, if that.
Buffalo
OVERVIEW: Coleman has risks, but also upside, of being the Bills' No. 1 pick and, at worst, a Top 40 WR Davis would have to step in immediately as James Cook's No. 2 pick.
Carolina
OVERVIEW: Legette can split, unlike the Panthers' wideouts not named Diontae Johnson, which gives him a chance to start. Brooks was the best pure RB talent before the injury and could have a Cam Akers rookie season finish. Sanders has the potential of George Kittle, who could just as easily score as early as 2025.
Chicago
OVERVIEW: Williams is a fringe QB1 and should make the Top 10 if he runs a little more instead of trying to make hero throws. Odunze is a future Top 25 option, but similar to Jaxon Smith-Njigba last year, he is the No. 3 pick and will have to wait until 2025 (or injury).
Cincinnati
- Jermaine Burton, WR: C-/B+
- Erick All, TE: D/B
- Tanner McLachlan, TE: F/B-
OVERVIEW: Burton has non-football issues, but when he scores, the talent is there to be in the Top 30 if Tee Higgins is gone next year, just like the Packers were last year. Everyone would have the inside track for value, but don't discount McLachlan making it not so easy for everyone to win.
Cleveland
OVERVIEW: Thrash is adapting well in routes and to his QB, but he has an uphill battle to be fantasy relevant on a run-heavy team behind Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku and Elijah Moore plus 2023 draftee Cedric Tillman.
Dallas
OVERVIEW: The 3S mix (size, speed, power) makes Flournoy intriguing for the Cowboys to develop into Top 40 potential in 2-3 years.
Denver
- Bo Nix, QB: C+/B
- Troy Franklin, WR: C-/B
- Audric Estime, RB: D+/C+
- Devaughn Vele, WR: F/D+
OVERVIEW: Nix has the ability to be a rookie starter Franklin slipped, and I gave him clearance to Torrey Smith, which shows his volatility even when he starts. Estime has the power to complement Javonte Williams and challenge Samaje. Perine Vele has nice speed for his size, but is purely a lottery ticket (for the Broncos).
Detroit
Green Bay
OVERVIEW: Lloyd has Top 20 talent, and while he should pass over AJ Dillon, Josh Jacobs relegates him to a high-end backup that Pratt might never reach in the NFL except as a backup.
Houston
- Cade Stover, TE: D-/B-
- Jawhar Jordan, RB: D+/C
OVERVIEW: While Stover is behind Dalton Schultz, he has future Top 15 skills. Jordan is a Jerick McKinnon type, which puts him in the game as a rookie to complement Joe Mixon better than Dameon Pierce, but also limits his ceiling to an RB3.
Indianapolis
OVERVIEW: Mitchell has the Christian Kirk character to his game, so becoming the immediate No. 2 is in play. Gould is smaller with good hands, a number 3 at best, but with return game value.
Jacksonville
- Brian Thomas, WR: B-/A-
- Kellan Robinson, RB: D-/D+
OVERVIEW: Thomas can replicate Calvin Ridley's 2023 season. Robinson is likely a depth piece and return-to-play weapon.
Kansas City
OVERVIEW: Worthy is enticing, but while Rashee Rice will likely be cut, Marquise Brown is a thorn in Worthy's side for 2024, that said, there is clearly potential in the Top 15 Wiley is in play to replace Travis Kelce as he retires, which could be next year.
Vegas
OVERVIEW: Bowers is good enough to push for the second-highest receiving value behind Davante Adams, yes, he's even fighting Jakobi Meyers, but there's a risk here. Laube could be a JD McKissic, but would have to pass on Alexander Mattison to have that RB3 value behind Zamir White .
Los Angeles Chargers
- Ladd McConkey, WR: B-/A-
- Kimani Vidal, RB: D/C
- Brenden Rice, WR: D-/C-
- Cornelius Johnson, WR: D-/C-
OVERVIEW: McConkey has the opening to be Justin Herbert's favorite receiver. Vidal has the AJ Dillon/Jamaal Williams feel and could get there if JK Dobbins isn't 100% himself and/or Gus Edwards falters. Rice and Johnson add depth to a room with the opening to push for a Top 3 role in 2025.
Los Angeles Rams
OVERVIEW: Corum steps in as Kyren Williams' backup and given concerns about Williams' size, Corum has RB1 potential if Williams were to miss time. Whittington is a converted RB with good YAC and developmental WR for the Rams.
Miami
- Jaylen Wright, RB: C-/A-
- Malik Washington, WR: D-/C-
- Tahj Washington, WR: D-/C-
OVERVIEW: Wright brings more speed and could replace Raheem Mostert in 2025 (or due to injury) and bring Top 20 value. Both Washingtons have elusiveness and explosiveness, although they will likely be demoted to No. 3 for whoever wins.
Minnesota
OVERVIEW: Only Caleb Williams has a better QB landing spot, which puts McCarthy in position to be a solid QB2, although his skills/prospects carry the risk that he will struggle in the NFL.
New England
OVERVIEW: Maye is a better Sam Howell with fewer turnovers, but the Patriots may be slow to bring him along. Polk and Baker have the talent to be top three options for the Patriots as early as 2025. Milton has an arm and then some, but is wildly inaccurate and a pure lottery/flier pick.
New Orleans
- Spencer Rattler, QB: F/B+
- Bub means, WR: D+/C-
OVERVIEW: Rattler is a no-risk pick for the Saints, hoping his skill set translates and develops into a high-quality Top 20 option. Means doesn't have the strongest WR space to fight through, but is more of a chain mover.
New York Giants
- Malik Nabers, WR: B/A
- Theo Johnson, TE: C-/B+
- Tyrone Tracy, RB: C-/B
OVERVIEW: Nabers would have WR1 upside on most teams and is a WR2 with the Giants. Johnson will compete with Daniel Bellinger. Tracy plays a role as a backup to Devin Singletary and could even aim for the lead in 2025.
Jets from New York
- Malachi Corley, WR: C-/B
- Braelon Allen, RB: C-/B+
- Jordan Travis, QB: F/B
- Isaiah Davis, RB: D-/C+
OVERVIEW: Corely is behind Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams, but given Williams' injury history, time and Top 40 value are possible. Allen is Derrick Henry light and has a lead in the Top 20 if Breece Hall were to get hurt, but both he and Davis (in Jaylen Warren (mold) will likely split the limited stock behind Hall Travis has the talent to be an NFL to be a starter.
Philadelphia
- Will Shipley, RB: D-/B-
- Ainias Smith, WR: F/C-
- Johnny Wilson, WR: F/C-
OVERVIEW: Shipley will be in play to be the next man up if Saquon Barkley misses time. Smith and Wilson are different types, fighting for no more than WR5 value behind the trio in front of them (including Dallas Goedert) outside of injury.
Pittsburgh
OVERVIEW: The door is open for Wilson to be the No. 2 receiver from Day 1, and Mike Tomlin said he was a big fan of the game's Top 40 value as a rookie.
San Francisco
- Ricky Pearsall, WR: D+/B+
- Isaac Guerendo, RB: D+/A-
- Jacob Cowing, WR: D/C+
OVERVIEW: Pearsall can be a WR3, and then some, if Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel are gone in 2025. Guerendo is made for this team and can push for the backup role, meaning Top 15 potential with a Christian McCaffrey injury Cowing is buried until one (or both) of Aiyuk and Samuel are gone.
Seattle
OVERVIEW: Barner is a tough player with short to medium reliability, but mid-TE2 is likely his ceiling.
Tampa Bay
OVERVIEW: McMillan is a smart receiver with Sterling Shepard potential if given a top-two role. Irving is probably Jerick McKinnon and Antonio Gibson at his best. Culp is a development wreck.
Tennessee
OVERVIEW: Jackson has great speed and breaks and could be a WR4/5 in the future once DeAndre Hopkins is ready (but as the No. 3 receiver, which would also require Will Levis to develop).
Washington
OVERVIEW: Daniels is an instant QB1 with a Top 5 ceiling given his rushing potential. Sinnott has the talent to be the answer to tight spots and a marginal TE1. McCaffrey will push Jahan Dotson for the No. 2 role, and if Dotson doesn't bounce back, McCaffrey being in the Top 40 isn't out of the question.
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
|
Sources
2/ https://theathletic.com/5400087/2024/04/27/2024-nfl-draft-grades-for-fantasy-football/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Charlottesville Vintage Boutique Had Just the Dress for 'Challengers' Star Zendaya
- 2024 NFL Draft grades for fantasy football: Every pick, from Caleb Williams to Jonathon Brooks and more
- 8 Stylish Thai Actors to Follow on Insta for Fashion Inspo in 2024
- Google fires 20 more jobs over Israel protests, JioCinema's new Rs 29 plan, and other top tech news of the week
- Fareed Zakaria: Universities are not the communities they once were
- A 1.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Jersey
- Trump destroys 'absolute disaster' at White House Correspondents' Dinner
- Miami GP: Schedule, UK time, when to watch F1's second 2024 sprint weekend live on Sky Sports | F1 News
- California Disney characters unionize decades after their Florida peers. Hollywood plays a role
- Wealthsimple and Koho CEOs talk productivity, entrepreneurship, and financial innovation
- Sahil Khan, actor and entrepreneur arrested in Chhattisgarh by Mumbai police in Mahadev betting app case
- Nepal wins first match of T20 series with West Indies A, Rohit Paudel scores century | Cricket