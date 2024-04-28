2024 NFL Draft grades for fantasy football: Every pick, from Caleb Williams to Jonathon Brooks and more

The excitement of the 2024 NFL Draft isn't over yet! It's time for NFL draft grades for fantasy football. If you haven't seen this piece from years past, each player gets two numbers. The first draft figure is reformulation-only value (2024). The second is the players dynasty degree/potential.

The draft figures are weighted at different levels. Just like your star players who can or will become a one at their position (RB1, TE1, etc.). For B's we were talking about second and some third level starters in all competitions. When we get to C's, they are fringe starters, maybe some boom/bust plays, etc. And D's are waiver wire players with maybe some Best Ball or rare bye week, matchup game potential.

2024 NFL Draft Grades

Arizona

Marvin Harrison, WR: A/A+

Trey Benson, RB: C+/B+

Tip Reiman, TE: D/C

Tejhaun Palmer, WR: D-/C

OVERVIEW: Harrison is an immediate WR1 Benson could lighten the load on James Conner and be an RB3 with a lead in the Top 20 if Conner were to get hurt. Reiman is buried. Palmer is a gamble.

Atlanta

Michael Penix, QB: F/B

Jase McClellan, RB: D-/C-

Casey Washington, WR: F/C-

OVERVIEW: Penix is ​​still years away from starting, and even then, the lack of mobility limits his imagination. McClellan should get past Tyler Allgeier for value. Washington can be a reliable receiver for years to come if he sticks around.

Baltimore

Devontez Walker, WR: D/C+

Rasheen Ali, RB: C-/B-

Devin Leary, QB: F/C

OVERVIEW: Walker would peak as a Will Fuller type, but probably not until 2025 will Ali have a chance to timeshare and back up Derrick Henry if Keaton Mitchell isn't 100%. Leary is an NFL lottery ticket, if that.

Buffalo

OVERVIEW: Coleman has risks, but also upside, of being the Bills' No. 1 pick and, at worst, a Top 40 WR Davis would have to step in immediately as James Cook's No. 2 pick.

Carolina

OVERVIEW: Legette can split, unlike the Panthers' wideouts not named Diontae Johnson, which gives him a chance to start. Brooks was the best pure RB talent before the injury and could have a Cam Akers rookie season finish. Sanders has the potential of George Kittle, who could just as easily score as early as 2025.

Chicago

OVERVIEW: Williams is a fringe QB1 and should make the Top 10 if he runs a little more instead of trying to make hero throws. Odunze is a future Top 25 option, but similar to Jaxon Smith-Njigba last year, he is the No. 3 pick and will have to wait until 2025 (or injury).

Cincinnati

Jermaine Burton, WR: C-/B+

Erick All, TE: D/B

Tanner McLachlan, TE: F/B-

OVERVIEW: Burton has non-football issues, but when he scores, the talent is there to be in the Top 30 if Tee Higgins is gone next year, just like the Packers were last year. Everyone would have the inside track for value, but don't discount McLachlan making it not so easy for everyone to win.

Cleveland

OVERVIEW: Thrash is adapting well in routes and to his QB, but he has an uphill battle to be fantasy relevant on a run-heavy team behind Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku and Elijah Moore plus 2023 draftee Cedric Tillman.

Dallas

OVERVIEW: The 3S mix (size, speed, power) makes Flournoy intriguing for the Cowboys to develop into Top 40 potential in 2-3 years.

Denver

Bo Nix, QB: C+/B

Troy Franklin, WR: C-/B

Audric Estime, RB: D+/C+

Devaughn Vele, WR: F/D+

OVERVIEW: Nix has the ability to be a rookie starter Franklin slipped, and I gave him clearance to Torrey Smith, which shows his volatility even when he starts. Estime has the power to complement Javonte Williams and challenge Samaje. Perine Vele has nice speed for his size, but is purely a lottery ticket (for the Broncos).

Detroit

Green Bay

OVERVIEW: Lloyd has Top 20 talent, and while he should pass over AJ Dillon, Josh Jacobs relegates him to a high-end backup that Pratt might never reach in the NFL except as a backup.

Houston

Cade Stover, TE: D-/B-

Jawhar Jordan, RB: D+/C

OVERVIEW: While Stover is behind Dalton Schultz, he has future Top 15 skills. Jordan is a Jerick McKinnon type, which puts him in the game as a rookie to complement Joe Mixon better than Dameon Pierce, but also limits his ceiling to an RB3.

Indianapolis

OVERVIEW: Mitchell has the Christian Kirk character to his game, so becoming the immediate No. 2 is in play. Gould is smaller with good hands, a number 3 at best, but with return game value.

Jacksonville

Brian Thomas, WR: B-/A-

Kellan Robinson, RB: D-/D+

OVERVIEW: Thomas can replicate Calvin Ridley's 2023 season. Robinson is likely a depth piece and return-to-play weapon.

Kansas City

OVERVIEW: Worthy is enticing, but while Rashee Rice will likely be cut, Marquise Brown is a thorn in Worthy's side for 2024, that said, there is clearly potential in the Top 15 Wiley is in play to replace Travis Kelce as he retires, which could be next year.

Vegas

OVERVIEW: Bowers is good enough to push for the second-highest receiving value behind Davante Adams, yes, he's even fighting Jakobi Meyers, but there's a risk here. Laube could be a JD McKissic, but would have to pass on Alexander Mattison to have that RB3 value behind Zamir White .

Los Angeles Chargers

Ladd McConkey, WR: B-/A-

Kimani Vidal, RB: D/C

Brenden Rice, WR: D-/C-

Cornelius Johnson, WR: D-/C-

OVERVIEW: McConkey has the opening to be Justin Herbert's favorite receiver. Vidal has the AJ Dillon/Jamaal Williams feel and could get there if JK Dobbins isn't 100% himself and/or Gus Edwards falters. Rice and Johnson add depth to a room with the opening to push for a Top 3 role in 2025.

Los Angeles Rams

OVERVIEW: Corum steps in as Kyren Williams' backup and given concerns about Williams' size, Corum has RB1 potential if Williams were to miss time. Whittington is a converted RB with good YAC and developmental WR for the Rams.

Miami

Jaylen Wright, RB: C-/A-

Malik Washington, WR: D-/C-

Tahj Washington, WR: D-/C-

OVERVIEW: Wright brings more speed and could replace Raheem Mostert in 2025 (or due to injury) and bring Top 20 value. Both Washingtons have elusiveness and explosiveness, although they will likely be demoted to No. 3 for whoever wins.

Minnesota

OVERVIEW: Only Caleb Williams has a better QB landing spot, which puts McCarthy in position to be a solid QB2, although his skills/prospects carry the risk that he will struggle in the NFL.

New England

OVERVIEW: Maye is a better Sam Howell with fewer turnovers, but the Patriots may be slow to bring him along. Polk and Baker have the talent to be top three options for the Patriots as early as 2025. Milton has an arm and then some, but is wildly inaccurate and a pure lottery/flier pick.

New Orleans

Spencer Rattler, QB: F/B+

Bub means, WR: D+/C-

OVERVIEW: Rattler is a no-risk pick for the Saints, hoping his skill set translates and develops into a high-quality Top 20 option. Means doesn't have the strongest WR space to fight through, but is more of a chain mover.

New York Giants

Malik Nabers, WR: B/A

Theo Johnson, TE: C-/B+

Tyrone Tracy, RB: C-/B

OVERVIEW: Nabers would have WR1 upside on most teams and is a WR2 with the Giants. Johnson will compete with Daniel Bellinger. Tracy plays a role as a backup to Devin Singletary and could even aim for the lead in 2025.

Jets from New York

Malachi Corley, WR: C-/B

Braelon Allen, RB: C-/B+

Jordan Travis, QB: F/B

Isaiah Davis, RB: D-/C+

OVERVIEW: Corely is behind Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams, but given Williams' injury history, time and Top 40 value are possible. Allen is Derrick Henry light and has a lead in the Top 20 if Breece Hall were to get hurt, but both he and Davis (in Jaylen Warren (mold) will likely split the limited stock behind Hall Travis has the talent to be an NFL to be a starter.

Philadelphia

Will Shipley, RB: D-/B-

Ainias Smith, WR: F/C-

Johnny Wilson, WR: F/C-

OVERVIEW: Shipley will be in play to be the next man up if Saquon Barkley misses time. Smith and Wilson are different types, fighting for no more than WR5 value behind the trio in front of them (including Dallas Goedert) outside of injury.

Pittsburgh

OVERVIEW: The door is open for Wilson to be the No. 2 receiver from Day 1, and Mike Tomlin said he was a big fan of the game's Top 40 value as a rookie.

San Francisco

Ricky Pearsall, WR: D+/B+

Isaac Guerendo, RB: D+/A-

Jacob Cowing, WR: D/C+

OVERVIEW: Pearsall can be a WR3, and then some, if Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel are gone in 2025. Guerendo is made for this team and can push for the backup role, meaning Top 15 potential with a Christian McCaffrey injury Cowing is buried until one (or both) of Aiyuk and Samuel are gone.

Seattle

OVERVIEW: Barner is a tough player with short to medium reliability, but mid-TE2 is likely his ceiling.

Tampa Bay

OVERVIEW: McMillan is a smart receiver with Sterling Shepard potential if given a top-two role. Irving is probably Jerick McKinnon and Antonio Gibson at his best. Culp is a development wreck.

Tennessee

OVERVIEW: Jackson has great speed and breaks and could be a WR4/5 in the future once DeAndre Hopkins is ready (but as the No. 3 receiver, which would also require Will Levis to develop).

Washington

OVERVIEW: Daniels is an instant QB1 with a Top 5 ceiling given his rushing potential. Sinnott has the talent to be the answer to tight spots and a marginal TE1. McCaffrey will push Jahan Dotson for the No. 2 role, and if Dotson doesn't bounce back, McCaffrey being in the Top 40 isn't out of the question.

