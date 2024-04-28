Challengers review Zendaya holds court in absurdly sexy threesome tennis romance | Movies

Sports
Nno one uses horniness like Luca Guadagnino. With its exuberant, luxurious portrait of forbidden lust, starring Tilda Swinton I am loveGuadagnino embraced one of cinema's most clichéd symbolic sensual devices, filling the frame with rising shots of delectable food. But somehow this hackneyed metaphor feels fresh in his hands, and the film is a skin-tingling exploration of erotic tension. Then there is Call me by your name, with its scenes of peach wrestling and languid longing, in which even the spaces between the characters are charged with longing. And Bones and everything, which actually defines cannibalism as a legitimate kink. But even by Guadagnino's highly charged standards, Challengers is an absurdly sexy film. With its power play and exquisite cruelty, the sizzling beauty of the three leads and their seductive, interlocking desires, and the slow-motion shots of the accumulating sweat dripping onto the lens, the film sometimes borders on messy, but it is so nice that it is practically indecent.
At the center of the story, and providing much of the muscle energy that powers it, is a never-better Zendaya. Utilizing every last drop of her silky star quality, she plays Tashi, a former tennis prodigy. When we meet her, Tashi is now coaching her husband, Art (Mike Faist, channeling a thorny combination of brash entitlement and neediness), a multi-grand-slam-winning tennis champion who has gone on a confidence-sapping losing streak. And it's more than just his career at stake. The stress is made worse because Art is well aware that losers are a huge turn-off for his wife. I love you, he says plaintively. “I know,” she purrs, lazily and disinterestedly. Advantage Tashi.
Steely, businesslike and definitely the one to wear the tennis shorts in this relationship, she decides to pull her floundering husband from a high-profile upcoming competition and instead enter him into a low-stakes regional Challenger tournament, the Phils Tire Town 2019. Challenger in New Rochelle, New York. The idea is that the podunk circuit, frequented primarily by unseeded players at the beginning or end of their careers, is unlikely to produce an opponent that will further dent Arts' beleaguered game.
What the couple didn't expect was to encounter Patrick Zweig (a devilishly charming Josh OConnor), a washed-up former hotshot who relies on charisma and the pocket money he can still scrape together from occasional victories. This wouldn't be a problem if it weren't for the fact that Patrick is Tashi's ex-boyfriend and Arts's former best friend. And as such, Patrick is in a unique position to get into his opponent's heads and dilute his competitive advantage.
How well placed becomes clear as the film, accompanied by an agile screenplay by writer Justin Kuritzkes (husband of Celine Song, whose directorial debut Past lives, which also happens to feature a love triangle), deftly darts back and forth between timelines. If we rewind 13 years to 2006, we meet all three as promising junior players. Art and Patrick have been friends since childhood and they just won a doubles trophy. But Tashi is in a different league. The boys see her play for the first time, an apex predator in a kicking tennis skirt. And they have trouble taking their eyes off her to track the ball. Later, when they first meet her at a party held in her honor, she tells them: Tennis is a relationship. A piano motif that is uncomfortable, irritable and off-balance leaves no doubt as to what kind of relationship she means. A smoldering hotel room scene, reminiscent of a crucial moment in Alfonso Cuarns Y Tu Mam SpaghettiNfurther seals the deal.
Music is a powerful force everywhere. When the blood runs high, on the tennis court or elsewhere, creeping, blood-curdling techno thunders on the score (by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross), an instantly exhilarating rush of adrenaline. It's an assertive, almost aggressive musical decision, but then perhaps the filmmaking choices need to be big and daring, if only to suit the oversized egos of the ultra-competitive and manipulative main characters. Caught in the crossfire as the tension between the three builds, the camera is so involved in the climactic match between Art and Patrick that at one point it shoots from the ball's perspective. The line between sporting clashes and romantic rivalry has become so blurred that it no longer exists. The sex is like tennis: fierce, combative battles in which there will always be a winner and a loser. And tennis is ultimately like sex: an ecstatic consummation between two perfectly matched people at their glistening physical peak.
