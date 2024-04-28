App State Tennis Falls in Sun Belt Championship Match





ROME, Ga. After an incredible performance at the Sun Belt tournament, App State Tennis fell 4-2 to 69th-ranked Old Dominion in the championship match on Sunday. The seventh-seeded Mountaineers (15-10) defeated James Madison, Marshall and Troy to become the lowest-seeded team to appear in the championship since 2019. App State started well as it needed two doubles wins to secure the point for an early 1-0 lead for the fourth straight time in tournament play. Savannah Dada-Mascoll And Ellie Murphy defeated Old Dominion's No. 1 combination of Sofia Johnson and Lidiia Rasskouskaia 6-1. App State's tandem won three deuce set points, building enough momentum to win five straight games. Naledi Manyube And Maggie Pate closed the doubles match with a 6-2 victory over Allison Isaacs and Kira Matushkina on court three. The Mountaineer duo won the first two matches of the match and then closed out the doubles match with three straight matches to secure their third win of the tournament. Dada-Mascoll defeated 116th-ranked Johnson 6-2, 6-2. She claimed the first set after jumping out to a 2-0 lead and never looking back. In the second set, Dada-Macoll sent a powerful forehand cross court after a quick return from Johnson to go up 30-15 heading into her first game. After drawing at 1–1, Dada-Mascoll would go on to win four matches in a row, building a 5–1 lead as she would claim victory in the No. 1 singles rematch following the April 20 meeting. Old Dominion (17-5), which went undefeated against league teams in 2024 to earn the top seed in the tournament, won on singles courts two, four, five and six to claim its second straight Sun Belt Tournament title. The 2023-2024 tennis season is presented by Hound Ears Club. (1) Old Dominion 4, (7) App Status 2 Double Singles

