Kristi Noem Defends Killer Dog: Cricket Exhibited Aggressive Behavior | South Dakota

Kristi Noem, the South Dakota governor and Republican vice presidential hopeful, again defended the killing of a family dog ​​and a goat on her farm on Sunday, two days after the Guardian revealed how she detailed those actions in a forthcoming book.

I can understand why some people are upset about a 20-year-old story about Cricket, one of the working dogs on our ranch, in my upcoming book No Going Back, Noem wrote on Twitter/X.

The book is full of many honest stories about my life, good and bad days, challenges, painful decisions and lessons learned.

Noem's book will be published in May. The Guardian obtained a copy and reported how Noem tells the story of Cricket, a 14-month-old, wire-haired pointer who ruins a pheasant hunt and kills the neighbor's chickens.

I hated that dog, Noem writes, adding that Cricket tried to bite her, proving she was untrainable, dangerous to anyone she came into contact with, and less than worthless as a hunting dog.

At that moment, Noem says, I realized I had to put her to sleep.

The Governor describes taking Cricket to a gravel pit and killing her, then deciding to inflict the same fate on the unruly, uncastrated goat. The second killing required two shots, Noem says, adding that when it was all over, her daughter Kennedy came home from school and asked, Hey, where's Cricket?

Kennedy Noem is now 27 years oldmaking her, according to the governor's statement, only seven at the time her mother decided to shoot Cricket and the unnamed goat.

Amid widespread disbelief that a candidate to be selected as Donald Trump's running mate would pull off such a story, many observers deemed Noem's hopes for national office as dead as Cricket and the nameless goat.

Noem defended her story on Friday, saying it showed the harsh reality of rural life, which only recently saw her family also euthanize three horses.

But animal rights groups condemned Noem.

There is no rational and plausible excuse for Noem shooting a young dog because of normal puppy-like behavior, according to a statement from Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. If she is unable to handle an animal, ask a family member or neighbor to help. If training and socializing the dog doesn't work, give the dog to a more caring family or to a shelter for adoption.

Raising and caring for a dog requires patience and kindness. Tens of millions of Americans who know and love dogs must wonder how anyone would express hatred for a young female dog and kill her.

Meanwhile, a certain South Dakotan wrote to police on Friday asking whether all legal and ethical guidelines had been followed given the high-profile nature of the incident.

Governor Kristi Noem has publicly stated that she shot and killed her own dog, according to the letter sent to police by ESADoggy CEO Chaz Stevens. This incident raises major concerns about animal welfare and the circumstances that led to such drastic action.

In her Sunday post, Noem said: What I have learned from my years of public service, especially from leading South Dakota through Covid, is that people are looking for leaders who are authentic, willing to learn from the past and overcome difficult do not shy away from challenges.

I hope that everyone who reads this book will understand that I am always working to make the best decisions possible for the people in my life.

The fact is that South Dakota law states that dogs that attack and kill livestock can be put down. Since Cricket had shown aggressive behavior towards humans by biting them, I decided what I did.

According to the South Dakota legislatureLivestock includes cattle, sheep, horses, mules, pigs, goats and buffalo.

A spokesperson for Noem did not immediately respond to a request for comment about how chickens are not included in the states definition of livestock.

The governor's post Sunday made no mention of her decision to kill the goat.

Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed reporting