Sports
Rainbow Wahine captures the Big West Water Polo Championship
DAVIS, Calif. After seeing the celebration following the previous two finals of the Big West Women's Water Polo Championship, it was Hawaii's turn to take the plunge on Sunday.
The top-seeded and second-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team captured the program's fifth Big West Championship title with a 9-5 win over No. 8 Long Beach State in the tournament title match at the Schaal Aquatics Center in Davis, California .
Bernadette Doyle led UH to top both ends of the pool with season highs of four goals and four steals, and the Rainbow Wahine held the Beach to one goal in the second half to claim their first Big West Championship since 2021.
The Rainbow Wahine (22-3) returns to Northern California in two weeks after securing the Big West's automatic bid to the NCAA National Collegiate Women's Water Polo Championship, May 10-12 at the Spieker Aquatics Complex in Berkeley, California. team bracket will be revealed when the tournament selection show airs Monday, April 29 at 2:00 PM Hawai'i Time on ncaa.com.
UH will make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since winning the 2021 Big West title. The 'Bows then fell to UC Irvine in the next two conference finals, including an overtime loss in last year's championship game. This time, the Rainbow Wahine completed their title march by sweeping the regular season and the three-day Big West Championship, going 10-0 against conference competition for the first time since joining the league in 2013.
“Really excited for this team and this program,” UH coach said Maureen Cole said after joining the team in the celebratory jump into the pool. “They put in a lot of effort and I'm just happy for them that they got to experience this moment.”
“I'm proud of this group. It's been a journey so far and I'm really excited that we get two more weeks together. I'm excited about the hard work we have ahead of us, but just the time together with this group because it has been a very special season.”
Doyle scored UH's first three goals and had her sixth hat trick of the season 6:08 into the game. The junior finished the week with nine goals and eight steals in the tournament and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.
BERNIE IS UNSTOPPABLE #GoBows #SISTAHHOOD pic.twitter.com/ftIp8q1qwF
Hawaii Water Polo (@WahineWP) April 28, 2024
Senior Alba Bonamusa Boix scored two goals and punctuated the win with 2:51 left with a goal off a rebound for all but the championship for the Rainbow Wahine.
BIG PLAYER. BIG PLAY! #GoBows #SISTAHHOOD pic.twitter.com/OluFwhbVAd
Hawaii Water Polo (@WahineWP) April 28, 2024
Freshman Daisy Logtens came up with eight saves, including a stop on a penalty shot early in the game, and the UH defense swiped 13 steals and had five field blocks. Lucia Gomez de la Puente came up with three steals and Lot Stertefeldcontributed two steals and two blocks.
THE CAGE IS ON LOCKDOWN #GoBows #SISTAHHOOD pic.twitter.com/ftE3LXDQiB
Hawaii Water Polo (@WahineWP) April 28, 2024
UH Center Bia Mantellato Dias was held without a goal for only the second time this season, but had five ejections and the 'Bows converted on five of 11 power play opportunities while limiting Long Beach State to a 2-for-7 game.
Former UH player Lara Luka led No. 3 seed Long Beach State (22-9) with three goals, all in the first half.
“We made a few defensive mistakes ourselves early on, so we cleaned them up a little bit,” Cole said. “We put the ball away as soon as we could. We missed some opportunities that could have broken it up a little more in the third quarter, but our defense was solid all game, especially after those first few miscues early in the first quarter.”
UH faced the deficit for the first time since March 16 when Long Beach State took a 3-2 lead in the first quarter. Doyle answered with a power play and UH then regained the lead Alia Burlock scored a rebound for her second goal of the season to push UH ahead 4-3 heading into the second quarter.
The 'Bows extended the lead to 7-4 after goals from Bonamusa Boix, Doyle and Jordan Wedderburn in the second period Wedderburn scored the only goal in a third quarter dominated by defense. Long Beach State closed to 8-5, but Bonamusa Boix lofted a pass to Mantellato Dias, who let her shot tap away. Bonamusa Boix then grabbed the loose ball and hammered home the final goal with 2:51 to play.
UH turned back the clock and Logtens made one final save at the buzzer to start the UH party in the pool.
“We're ready to go, we're going to go back home and work really hard,” Doyle said. “We have been working for months, just like the other teams, but we really want this and we are ready for it.” excited.”
Champions! @WahineWP pic.twitter.com/TrbGOnJChJ
The Big West (@BigWestSports) April 28, 2024
#HawaiiWWP
|
Sources
2/ https://hawaiiathletics.com/news/2024/4/28/womens-water-polo-rainbow-wahine-capture-big-west-water-polo-championship.aspx
