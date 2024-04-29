Shooting my dog ​​cricket was completely legal





South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued a new statement in response to the outrage that followed her unprovoked admission that she once shot a dog she hated because she couldn't train him to be obedient. The former vice president hopeful said she was simply following the law and being a responsible parent, dog owner and neighbor by killing the pup execution style. The fact is that South Dakota law states that dogs that attack and kill livestock can be put down. Considering that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior towards humans by biting them, I decided what I did, Noem wrote on X Sunday afternoon. She even tried to score some points for her honesty and her leadership skills. What I've learned from my years of public service, especially from leading South Dakota through COVID, is that people are looking for leaders who are authentic, willing to learn from the past, and don't shy away from difficult challenges, continued she. During the pandemic, Noem has been notoriously anti-mask, claiming that people who have had the disease do not need vaccines, decisions criticized as irresponsible and dangerous by public health researchers and federal judges alike. I hope that everyone who reads this book will understand that I am always working to make the best decisions possible for the people in my life, she added. In her book, an advance copy of which was obtained by The guardNoem reportedly described the dog as untrainable and dangerous because it had tried to bite her and had killed the neighbor's chickens. I hated that dog, Noem reportedly wrote. The governor initially tried to embrace the rights of political incorrectness and tried to turn the puppy murder report into a promo for her book. If you want more of the real, honest and politically incorrect stories the media craves, pre-order No Going Back, she wrote on Friday. But that did not sit well with members of her own party, who did not hesitate to attack her. You can recover from many things in politics, change the narrative, etc. But not from killing a dog, Meghan McCain wrote about Alyssa Farrah Griffith, a former Trump administration communications director, said Noem's story was essentially proof that she was an irresponsible dog owner, not a leader capable of making painful decisions. A 14 month old dog is still a puppy and can be trained. A big part of bad behavior in dogs is not properly training the people responsible for it, Griffith wrote on X. There are clear limits to the kind of political incorrectness the right will tolerate, and if Noem's latest response was an attempt to salvage what's left of her bid for Trump's vice president, it appears to have fallen short among Republicans.

