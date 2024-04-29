USF Football's Jennings and Matos sign free agent contracts; Clark invited to Rookie Minicamp





TAMPA, APRIL 27, 2024 University of South Florida Offensive Linemen Donovan Jennings (Tampa) and Bill Matos (Dominican Republic) were signed as NFL free agents shortly after the final round of the 2024 NFL Draft was completed on Saturday. Meanwhile corner Braxton Clark (Orlando) received a Rookie Minicamp invite. Jennings was signed by the Green Bay Packers and Matos by the Miami Dolphins, both players signing contracts shortly after the conclusion of the Draft. Clark will attend the New York Jets Rookie Minicamp. A stalwart of the Bulls offensive line in five seasons, Jennings set a USF record by appearing in 55 career games and making 45 career starts, ranking seventh. He earned second-team all-conference selection in 2021 when he started all 12 games at left tackle and helped the Bulls to a program-record 421 rushing yards against Temple. He helped block Jordan Cronkrite's 1,000-yard rushing season in 2018 and a team total of 2,517 yards on the ground. An injury shortened his 2022 season to four games, but he returned in 2023 to help lead the biggest turnaround in program history as USF went from 1-11 to 7-6 and returned to a bowl game for the first time in five years . Protecting quarterback Byrum Browns on the left side, he helped the first-year starter set USF single-season records for passing yards (3,292), passing touchdowns (26) and completion percentage (64.6%) while running for a team-best 809 yards team and led the Bulls offense to 5,871 yards, the third-best total in program history. Matos began his career at USF as a basketball player when the 6-9 athlete transferred from New Mexico in 2021. In the spring of 2022, he moved to the Bulls football team and appeared in USF's first two games of the 2022 season, playing a limited number of special games. teams snaps versus BYU and some special teams and defensive line snaps versus Howard. He later moved to the offensive line. As a basketball player, he appeared in 28 games and made four starts for the Bulls in 2021-2022, averaging 1.5 ppg and 2.7 rpg, playing 10.6 minutes per game. He totaled 41 points and 75 rebounds this year, including a season-best nine rebounds and five points in a win over UCF. Matos joined the NFL's International Player Pathway Program (IPPP) in January 2024. Clark, a transfer from Nebraska who played the 2023 season at USF, saw action in 10 games with nine starts. He finished the season with 26 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one interception and five pass breakups. He posted a career-best of 5 tackles vs Rice and an interception at UAB. ABOUT USF FOOTBALL

USF posted its second consecutive 10-win season in 2017 (10-2) by winning its second straight Birmingham Bowl with a 38-34 victory over Texas Tech. USF is one of only 14 teams nationally to win more than 20 games over the past two seasons (21-4) and has spent a program-record 20 consecutive weeks in the top 25, rising to No. 13 in Week 8 of the season 2017. The Bulls have won five of their last six bowl appearances and have made a total of nine (6-3) bowl appearances in 21 seasons, including a current run of three straight bowl appearances. USF won a program-record 11 games in 2016 (11-2) and has posted 14 winning seasons. The USF program, which first took the field in 1997, reached No. 2 in the rankings in 2007 and has 28 players selected in the NFL Draft, 14 named All-American and 32 first-team All-American selections conferences. Follow @USFFootball on Twitter for the latest information about the USF Football program. – #GoBulls

