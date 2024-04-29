Athletic Awards 2024: the complete line-up of the winners





Photos by Yifei Li DKU held its second annual Athletic Awards ceremony on Thursday, April 25, to honor the athletic highlights of the past academic year. In an opening address, Dean Van Velzer said the athletics community plays a super-sized role, critically important in the life of a university. He emphasized that although DKU athletes do not come to school or play on athletic scholarships, he believes their energy and love for their sport is nevertheless steadfast and admirable and serves as a foundation for the future of sports on campus. Athletics director Dr. Zarko Krkeljas said that DKU athletes have demonstrated spirit and integrity over the past year as pioneers for the future of DKU athletics. He said it was a great year for individual students, clubs and teams, highlighting many early achievements of various DKU athletics communities over the past year, including: the opening of the Phase II Sports Complex, the Varsity Men's Football team joining the Suzhou College added Football League, which hosts the first ultimate frisbee tournament, the first local Kunshan relay, the first tennis tournament, the Taichi club that competes internationally, and the week-long April dance festival. He also highlighted the local Kunshan community's commitment to uplifting the athletes at DKU, which he said strengthens the bond between our university and the city we call home. Kunshan locals often come to watch sporting events on campus. Bonnie Cabot, captain of the Varsity Womens Football Team, and senior sports complex employee Ziyue Zhong served as MCs that evening. DKU Moves Director Bingfang Li highlighted several achievements of the DKU community as a whole, including a total record of more than 150,000 kilometers recorded by more than 650 members in physical activity on DKU Moves and record-breaking participation in recent Running Club Park Runs. Varsity Women's Volleyball took home the award for the best varsity team. During their recent appearance in the 2024 UNNC Tournament, they took second place. Chinese language professor Mengtian Chen received the Pinnacle of Moves Award for logging 2,300 kilometers of exercises in the past year, while Bing Shi, who represented DKU at the 2024 Wuhan Marathon in March, took home the Strive and Thrive Award with 2,128 kilometers logged. Journalism and EAP Professor John Noonan received the Quantum Leap Award for his athletic improvement. Photo by Yifei Li Photo by Yifei Li The full list of award winners can be found below: Team awards Best Varsity Team: Varsity Women's Volleyball Community Engagement Award: Running club Most Improved Team Award: Varsity Men's Volleyball Sports Club of the Year: Running club Photo by Yifei Li Individual awards Award for sportsmanship: Kennedy McNeilly-Anta Female Scholar Athlete Award: Ann Tong Male Scholar Athlete Award: Kennedy McNeilly-Anta Scholar-Athlete Leadership Award: Jeremy Choi Pinnacle of Moves Prize: Prof. Mengtian Chen Strive and Thrive Award: Bingshi Energetic Scholar Award: Kennedy McNeilly-Anta Quantum Leap Prize: Prof. John Noonan Student staff awards Facility operations: Kennedy McNeilly-Anta Event support:Jiahe Chen Media and communications:Mingyue Jiang Photo by Yifei Li In addition to specialized awards, recognition was also given to graduating seniors who dedicated time to their sports teams or clubs during their journey at DKU. The complete list of 2024 senior scholar-athletes can be found below: Varsity badminton: Leper Han (captain) Men's Varsity Basketball:Zixing Chen Varsity women's basketball: Yixi Chen Men's Varsity Football: Othmane Echchabi (captain), Jiangxi Huang, Hengchen Liu, Chadi Tolaimate, Xiaoyuan Wang Varsity table tennis: Jingxi Cui (captain), Yifan Chen, Xueting Li, Hanzhi Peng, Rixin Wang Varsity Men's Volleyball: Jeremy Choi, Rodrigo de la Vega Gomar, Jack Nyi Hun Varsity women's volleyball: Erica Ham Badminton club: Xi Chen, Tu Hong, Hanzhi Peng Basketball club: Zhenkun Fang, Yihang Fu, Zhe Niu, Tianji Wang, Han Zhang, Zhihang Xu, Hongkai Zhu, Xiangrong Zhu Chinese dance club: Xueyan Liu Historic European martial arts club: Yifan Li, Chenxi Wang, Junhao Zhang, Weicheng Zheng Judo club: Neville Choo, Zhenghao Li Kendo club: Yanzhang Zhu Running club: Sarah Hinterkoerner, Sichang He, Kennedy McNeilly-Anta, Yanming Shen Ultimate frisbee club: Zhenkun Fang, Peng Wang, Jialong Wang, Qixuan Zhang Sailing club: Yiyang Zhang Street dance club: Zia Claros, Qixuan Zhang Tennis: Yunfei Dong, Siran Luo, Graham Wood Volleyball club: Kaiqi Wu Yoga: Nelson Aknin, Sarah Hinterkoerner, Jonathan Wang, Shuang Wu Photo by Yifei Li Photo by Yifei Li As highlighted by Krkeljas, the 2023-2024 academic year was marked by first opportunities for the DKU athletics community, which he hopes can quickly become a tradition. As one of DKU's founding ideals, he says, teamwork gives students the opportunity to make their voices heard both on and off the field, and these opportunities will continue to be supported by the DKU athletics community. Photo by Yifei Li

