Barton makes third team All-PL; Lehigh fourth in the Patriot League championship





BETHLEHEM, Pa. Graduated student Sam Barton concluded his Lehigh career as a three-time All-Patriot League performer as the Mountain Hawks closed out action in the Patriot League Championship Sunday at Saucon Valley Country Club's Grace Course. Barton earned second-team All-Patriot League honors with a ninth-place finish. Lehigh finished fourth in an eight-team field with a final score of 897 (300-301-296). Loyola claimed the team title with a final total of 881. The Greyhounds defeated second-place Colgate by 13 strokes. Navy was two shots behind Colgate, while Lehigh finished three shots out of second. Barton shot three over par 75 on Sunday and finished at six over par 222 (75-72-75). He made one birdie in his final round and 14 pars. Barton added a second-team honor in 2024 to a first-team performance in 2021 and second-team laurels in 2022. Senior Edmund Broderick was Lehigh's No. 2 finisher with the low round of the day for the Mountain Hawks. Broderick made three birdies in a final-round 72 to finish tied for 17th at 227 (80-75-72). After shooting 77 the first two days, graduate student David Hurly improved to a 75 Sunday with two birdies. Hurly's 229 left him tied for 21st. Sophomore Aiden LeBlanc And Will Caronchi He finished tied for 24th at 230. Caronchi made three birdies in a final round of 74 to hit 79-77-74, while LeBlanc also made three birdies on Sunday to hit 72-79-79. Junior jahan bains led Lehigh with four birdies in Sunday's final round. He finished in 42nd place at 236 (76-83-77). Loyola's Carlo Pizzano was the individual champion at two-over-par 218 (73-71-74). Pizzano defeated teammate James Rico and Navy's Jack Tarzy by one stroke. Last year's Patriot League champion Lehigh will lose three members of its Patriot League Championship squad to graduation.

