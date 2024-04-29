IPL | portfolio allocation: IPL Portfolio: Choosing stocks like selecting a cricket team, says Arvind Kothari

Creating an ideal investment portfolio is akin to selecting a cricket team, says Arvind Kothari, Smallcase Manager and Founder of Niveshaay. Just as cricketers are chosen based on their skills, we also create our portfolio mix from a pool of investment options that have characteristics that are not only specialized or all-round, but also have the x-factor to outperform the market. say. Edited excerpts from a chat:

An ideal mix for IPL team selection is an all-rounder, bowler, batsman and a great fielder all together. Considering the current scenario, volatility in the market, expectation of correction, what would be the Idea Portfolio Mix that you would recommend to investors?

Arvind Kothari:No one strategy is right for everyone. The market is so dynamic that you need both Virat Kohli, someone who can perform consistently in all conditions, and Ravindra Jadeja, someone who provides that balance and stability.

Creating an ideal investment portfolio is like selecting a cricket team. Just as cricketers are chosen based on their skills, we also create our portfolio mix from a pool of investment options that not only have the characteristics of specialists or all-rounders, but also have the x-factor to outperform the market. Our investment portfolio focuses primarily on high-growth sectors that have significant potential for future growth and are expected to perform well, such as Make in India, Recycling Trends, Energy Transition, Consumption and Defense, among others.As per the observations of the last few years, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians performed consistently while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders showed very erratic performances. And what would you recommend to your investors? Should they invest in sectors/companies that show consistent performance or should they opt for high-risk/high-return (highly volatile) companies?

Arvind Kothari: The first and most important rule of investing is that you need to know where you are investing. Ideas can be borrowed, but not conviction. The investment strategy is based on several factors, such as the investment objective, time horizon and risk appetite of the investor. Whether sporadically generating alpha over the years is valued more than steady returns depends on unique financial situations and preferences. Our second-order thinking helps us tell a story that is often under-explored because of its uncertainties and has the potential to deliver outsized returns. This makes them less disruptive to rapid change and enjoys competitive advantage over longer periods of time.

During this IPL, Mayank Yadav has been highlighted as the discovery/hero of the season. Similarly, would you recommend an emerging stock or sector for this year?

Arvind Kothari: It is highly likely that many franchises will bid for Mayank Yadav in the next season's auction and rightly receive a huge premium. In the same way, we actively look for sectors and companies that have distinguished themselves in their field. We focus on companies that can effectively implement their business strategies, achieve robust financial performance and gain market share when macroeconomic conditions favor them.

The transition from emerging to leading begins where consistent performance, extensive market presence and solid financial fundamentals can propel a stock forward. This can generate momentum, attract more investors and potentially kick-start a positive growth cycle. Fortunately, we have been able to identify promising emerging players in sectors such as defence, ESDM, energy and renewables and we continue to believe that these same sectors have a lot to offer in the near future.

Although Royal Challengers Bangalore have not won IPL, their team has always consisted of Key Star performers. When creating a portfolio, should investors focus only on the major asset classes or on the entire mix of asset classes?

Arvind Kothari: Cricket has always required players to be able to adapt to different opponents, in different conditions and in different formats. Likewise, volatility, uncertainty, disruptions, crises and shocks are inherent to the capital market; The allocation of assets between different asset classes such as stocks, bonds, gold, real estate, etc. must be done in a manner that adapts to such changing dynamics. There may not be just one right mix when designing a portfolio as it involves a series of complex decisions that are subjective in nature. The proportion of the mix between different asset classes may depend on the investor's risk appetite, return expectations, time horizon, etc. It is critical to align these factors when constructing a portfolio and consider the risks and rewards associated with pursuing alpha.

Punjab Kings 11 has a very high potential to perform well in IPL, with a great mix of players in the team. When it comes to the markets, do you believe that there is a particular sector(s) that has not yet performed, but has great potential or growth opportunities in the near future?

Arvind Kothari: Just as a strong mix of experienced players is key to Punjab Kings' success in the current IPL, exposure to promising stocks and sectors is crucial for potential high growth in the future. Two important trends in India at the moment are production and consumption, which offer interesting investment opportunities. The Indian manufacturing sector is showing sustainable growth with robust government policies, development of necessary infrastructure and decent traction from the changing dynamics of global manufacturing i.e. China +1. The resulting strengthening of the manufacturing sector, the presence of a large youth population and the growing middle class are important drivers of longer-term growth, which ultimately trickles down to higher consumption. In particular, the premiumization theme in the consumer goods sector is expected to perform well as the current size of India's total luxury market is expected to grow 3.5 times to $200 billion by 2030. Our research shows that the demand for premium items across sectors increases. sectors such as real estate, electronics, automobiles and designer clothing compared to more affordable alternatives.

Overall, Mumbai Indians are a slow starter, losing their first few matches but often making bigger comebacks in the tournament in later stages. Do you see similarities with a sector/stock on the stock market? Do you recommend retail investors to evaluate based on past performance and invest for the long term?

Arvind Kothari: The adage “slow and steady wins the race” is consistently true. Take Mumbai Indians' IPL journey for example; despite a shaky start, they have won the most titles, demonstrating the importance of resilience and long-term strategy. Similarly, we prioritize sectors and stocks that have shown steady growth and established a dominant market position over time.

When constructing a portfolio, it is essential to consider both historical performance and the quality of management. By evaluating a company's past performance, we gain insight into a company's resilience and strategic decision-making skills in different market conditions. At the same time, assessing management's track record allows us to gauge their ability to seize emerging opportunities and drive future growth, instilling confidence in their ability to deliver consistent results. We strongly believe in holding on to successful investments for the long term, while continuously monitoring their developments.

Dhoni is likely to play his last IPL season with a new captain Rituraj Gaikwad leading the team under his leadership. Dhoni and Gaikwad act as support systems and help the CSK team perform well. Similarly, is there a sector and an adjacent sector that push each other forward that investors should keep an eye on?

Arvind Kothari: Having a mix of experienced players and new players is crucial to a team's success. Experienced players provide leadership and valuable experience and act as mentors and role models for younger players. New players bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas and with their enthusiasm inject creativity into the team's strategies, further improving the team's overall support system.

The interdependence between sectors is the heartbeat of a thriving economy, where the strength of each sector drives and supports the growth of the others. An interesting sector and the adjacent sector that drive each other is the energy sector and the capital goods sector. While the energy sector includes the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the capital goods sector includes industries involved in the production of machinery, equipment and components. The energy sector is dependent on capital goods for infrastructure development. Equipment such as turbines, generators, transformers and transmission lines are critical for setting up power plants and expanding electricity grids. Strong investments in the energy sector are driving demand for capital goods. Increased spending on power generation projects, network expansion and renewable energy installations is driving growth in the capital goods industry. Conversely, a robust capital goods sector indicates healthy economic activity and infrastructure development, attracting investment in the energy sector. Companies active in these sectors must be closely monitored.