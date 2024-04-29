LSU football players sign UDFA deals after 2024 NFL Draft





The 2024 NFL Draft is over and LSU football featured six players over the course of the seven-round, three-day event, headlined by three players, quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver duo Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round Thursday evening. As is customary after the draft, all 32 NFL teams signed a large portion of the draft-eligible players who were not picked in the undrafted free agent deals. Here are the former LSU players who signed UDFA deals after the conclusion of the NFL Draft Noah Cain, Cincinnati Bengals Cain earned an undrafted free agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, LSU announced Sunday. The terms of his deal are not known. The 5-11, 220-pound running back played two seasons in Baton Rouge and scored 10 touchdowns in his first season in 2022. During his career, he finished with 1,396 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. Andre' Sam, Philadelphia Eagles The 6-foot-2 safety landed after drafting the Eagles on Saturday evening. Sam's deal includes a $150,000 guarantee and a $20,000 signing bonus, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Sam played one season at LSU and finished the 2023 season with 85 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defensed, playing in all 13 games. Film Oghoufo, New York Giants The New York Giants signed Oghoufo to a UDFA deal, LSU Football announced Sunday morning. In his lone season with the Tigers in 2023, the defense recorded 34 tackles, including four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Omar Speights, Los Angeles Rams REQUIRED READINGA pair of LSU football assistant coaches receive contract extensions, Speights signed a UDFA deal with the Los Angeles Rams after going undrafted. The Rams are offering him a $9,000 signing bonus, per Pelissero. The 6-1, 235-pound linebacker played one season in Baton Rouge, totaling 70 tackles for the 2023 season. Charles Turner III, New England Patriots Former LSU center signed a UDFA deal with the New England Patriots on Saturday night, according to ESPN's Max Reiss. Turner, the former three-star recruit, played five seasons at LSU and was the Tigers' starting center the last two years. He logged 1,758 snaps in his career. LSU football NFL Draft picks 2024 Round 1, choice 2 : Jayden Daniels, Washington commanders

Jordan Jefferson, Jacksonville Jaguars Round 6, choose 189: Mekhi Wingo, Detroit Lions

