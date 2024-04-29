Archie Cooley, football coach known as the Gunslinger, dies at 85

Archie Cooley, the exuberant architect of a transiently crazy offense at Mississippi Valley State University in the 1980s with wide receiver Jerry Rice, a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, died April 18 in Fort Worth. He was 85.

His son, Dwight, said his father died in a hospital but he did not yet know the cause.

Cooley, who was dubbed the Gunslinger by one sportswriter for the cowboy hats he wore and the offense he created, was hired in 1980 as head coach at Mississippi Valley State, in tiny Itta Bena. But it wasn't until the 1984 season that what he called his Satellite Express offense exploded.

With Willie Totten at quarterback, the Delta Devils lined up receivers in various configurations, including double slots, five wideouts and all receivers on one side of the field challenging the defense to catch up to Rice and his fellow receivers.

We feel like we have the best receivers in college football, Cooley told The New York Times early in the 1984 season. People won't be able to double down on Rice as often this season.