Sports
Archie Cooley, football coach known as the Gunslinger, dies at 85
Archie Cooley, the exuberant architect of a transiently crazy offense at Mississippi Valley State University in the 1980s with wide receiver Jerry Rice, a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, died April 18 in Fort Worth. He was 85.
His son, Dwight, said his father died in a hospital but he did not yet know the cause.
Cooley, who was dubbed the Gunslinger by one sportswriter for the cowboy hats he wore and the offense he created, was hired in 1980 as head coach at Mississippi Valley State, in tiny Itta Bena. But it wasn't until the 1984 season that what he called his Satellite Express offense exploded.
With Willie Totten at quarterback, the Delta Devils lined up receivers in various configurations, including double slots, five wideouts and all receivers on one side of the field challenging the defense to catch up to Rice and his fellow receivers.
We feel like we have the best receivers in college football, Cooley told The New York Times early in the 1984 season. People won't be able to double down on Rice as often this season.
Cooley denied that he was running up scores; it was just, he said, that his players, whether starters or reserves, were very talented.
When it came to records, he told The Times, I could have had people sit there and set records that would never be broken.
It was the prelude to a spectacular offensive season in which… Mississippi Valley has established NCAA Division I-AA (now the Football Championship subdivision) records points per game (60.9) and yards per game (640.1), among other things. Totten averaged a record 455.7 yards per game, and Rice set a record with an average of 168.2 receiving yards.
Totten and Rice scored 27 touchdowns that season, a record for the most between one quarterback and one receiver. Rice caught 102 passes in 1983 and followed that with 103 in 1984. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 1985.
Writing on the social media platform X after Cooley's death, Rice called him a close friend, coach, mentor and father figure, as did Bill Walsh, his coach with the 49ers.
The Delta Devils finished the regular season at 9–1, but were defeated by Louisiana Tech 66–19 in the opening round of the divisional playoffs.
They gave us a good beating, Cooley said afterwards, as we usually do to people.
Before the 1985 season, there were reports that Cooley would be the subject of a CBS television movie starring Kansas City Chiefs defensive back turned actor Fred Williamson.
The film was never made. But when it was still possible, Cooley told The Clarion-Ledger of Jackson, Miss.: Maybe it's the way I carry myself. They say I'm flamboyant, outspoken and all that crap. If they spend millions on a movie, I must be something.
Archie Lee Cooley Jr. was born March 18, 1939, in Sumrall, Miss., and grew up in a government housing project in Laurel, about 40 miles away, with his father; his mother, Bernice; and six siblings. His father worked in a Masonite factory and his mother worked in an elementary school cafeteria.
We were happy people, Cooley told The Clarion-Ledger. In the projects you had a refrigerator, a stove, a bathroom with a shower.
At Jackson State University, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1962, he played center and linebacker. After serving in the Army, he began his coaching career at a high school in Heidelberg, Miss., where he worked with the football and girls basketball teams. In 1971, he was hired as the defensive coach at Alcorn State University, and in 1974, he joined the defensive staff at Tennessee States.
He coached at Mississippi Valley for seven seasons. After ending his tenure with a 4-4-1 record in the 1986 season, he resigned to take the head coaching job at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
After his best season there, in 1990, when the Golden Lions were 9–1, Cooley resigned as coach and athletic director when an investigation revealed that the football team had committed more than 40 rules violations, including player eligibility violations . Cooley had stopped coaching for several games during the investigation.
The team received the so-called death penalty: it was suspended for two years by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The ban was later reduced to one year.
Cooley denied the allegations against him and defended his management of the football program to the school's student newspaper.
When I arrived in January 1987, Archie Cooley promised the university four things, he said in 1991, using the third person, as he sometimes did. Firstly, to make the university nationally known; two: placing more emphasis on education; three, to generate more revenue for the school; and four, to have players drafted into the NFL. And I feel like I have achieved my goals.
Cooley resurfaced in 1992 as offensive coordinator at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, La., and the following year as head coach at Norfolk State University in Virginia. But he left after leading the team to a 3-7-1 record in his lone season, saying he was exhausted.
He later worked as an offensive coordinator at Texas Southern University in Houston and Carter-Riverside High School in Fort Worth before taking his final head coaching job at Paul Quinn College in Dallas in 2000. He stayed until 2006, the last year of the team's existence before the school disbanded it for financial reasons.
Like his other stops as head coach, Quinn was a historically black university.
Besides his son, Cooley is survived by his wife, Georgia (Riet) Cooley; his daughters, Lisa Cooley Thomas and Trayce Jasper-Monagan; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; his sisters, Betty McCarthy, Lois Ellis and Ruth Harris; and his brothers, Richard and Larry.
One of Cooley's proudest moments was Mississippi Valley's 49-32 victory over his alma mater, Jackson State, during the 1984 season (the first victory over its rival in 30 years). When the game ended, he happily paraded along the sidelines, waving a school banner.
Jackson State said they needed to score 30 points to win, he said after the game. They had to score 50 because we scored 49. I'm going to talk now, because they have to live with it for a year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/28/sports/football/archie-cooley-death.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood Celebrity Engagement Rings We Love
- Archie Cooley, football coach known as the Gunslinger, dies at 85
- Perfect tailoring: the seamstress personalizes wedding dresses, prom dresses and pageant outfits | Nvdaily
- Jokowi trusts Bahlil to lead sugar and bioethanol working group, these are the 7 main tasks
- Northwest baseball drops first game at Wrigley Field
- No Limits Fashion Spotlight shows that “our differences should be celebrated”
- US reportedly working to prevent ICC from issuing arrest warrant for Netanyahu
- Actor Sahil Khan remanded in police custody until May 1
- BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Highlights: India wins by 45 runs; Renuka Singh picks three
- PM Modi to address 4 rallies in North Karnataka today
- Sahil Khan detained in Mahadev betting app case: Ranbir Kapoor and Badshah among Bollywood stars questioned so far
- JAMIE Driscoll predicts a 'people-powered political earthquake' as poll shows him neck-and-neck with Labour