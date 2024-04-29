Carlos Alcaraz defeats Thiago Seyboth Wild in Madrid | ATP tour





Match report Alcaraz reaches the fourth round of Madrid Hurkacz reaches the last sixteen April 28, 2024 Carlos Alcaraz in action in Madrid on Sunday.

By ATP staff Carlos Alcaraz's quest for a third consecutive Mutua Madrid Open title gained momentum on Sunday as he defeated Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-3, 6-3 to reach the fourth round. The second-seeded Spaniard, who has often found his best in Madrid, is trying to become the first player in history to win three consecutive titles in the Spanish capital. After beating Alexander Shevchenko in his opening match, the 20-year-old put in a dominant performance against Seyboth Wild in the pair's first Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting. “I think I played at a very good level,” Alcaraz said. “When I took part in this match I was a bit nervous because I didn't know how my forearm would be. Thiago has big shots. He is really strong. I am very happy with the performance. It was a bit difficult to finish, at 5-0 and then serving at 5-3, I'm very happy to get it at the end.” Alcaraz achieved the decisive break in the sixth game of the first set when Seyboth Wild scored a forehand. The No. 3 in the PIF ATP Rankings took further control with an early break of serve at the start of the second set after the Brazilian missed a forehand volley. Alcaraz missed clay court events in Monte Carlo and Barcelona due to a right arm injury and played strapping against Seyboth Wild. However, he looked at ease throughout and struck powerfully with his forehand to force the 24-year-old deep during the 76-minute clash. According to Infosys ATP Stats, he finished with a 20-18 count of winners to unforced errors. The two-time major champion is chasing his sixth ATP Masters 1000 crown and second of the season after lifting the trophy in Indian Wells. He then meets Jan-Lennard Struff, who lost to Alcaraz in the Madrid final last year. “Hopefully the result will be like last year's final,” said Alcaraz, looking ahead to his match with Struff. “I know his level. I know his game and I know I have to play at my best if I want to beat him. Be really focused on returning, putting as many balls in as possible and participating in the rallies.”

Hubert Hurkacz improved to 8-1 on clay this season with a 6-4, 7-6(2) victory against German Daniel Altmaier. The eighth-seeded Pole, who hit 28 winners and made 10 unforced errors in his first Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting with Altmaier, reached the quarter-finals in Madrid in 2022. He will look to match that streak when he faces Taylor Fritz or Sebastian Baez in the fourth round. Earlier this year, Hurkacz won his first clay tour level trophy in Estoril.

