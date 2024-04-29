Sports
Will the former Coyotes be a playoff team? Desert News
Utah Governor Spencer Cox invited the crowd gathered at the Delta Center to return when the Utah hockey team wins the Stanley Cup. Team broadcaster Matt McConnell said the team could be very good and very fast. Goalkeeper Connor Ingram told the fans he would run through a wall for them.
The arena was full of optimism Wednesday afternoon as fans filled seemingly every available seat to welcome Utah's new NHL team, general manager, head coach and players to Salt Lake City.
But just how competitive will Utah's new hockey club, formerly the Arizona Coyotes, be when the season starts this fall? Is the yet-to-be-named club on its way to the play-offs?
Team officials and players cited young talent, organizational depth and a host of draft picks over the next three seasons as reasons to believe a postseason run might even be a deep run possible in the near future.
This is the hardest part of this whole process: that the future would be so bright, said Steve Peters, a former Coyotes assistant coach, on a recent episode of the PHNX podcast dedicated to educating Utahns about the team.
And now, Utah, the future is yours.
Young talent and an All-Star
During the introductory event on Wednesday, the Utah hockey club put its young star center stage.
Clayton Keller, a high-scoring forward, was the only Coyotes player to make the All-Star game the past three seasons and is a four-time All-Star. He scored more than thirty goals in the past two seasons and was the team's co-captain. At 25 years old, he is one of the league's young stars and has over 500 games of NHL experience.
I think he has something to prove in Utah, Peters said. Clayton Keller believes he is the man because he is the man.
In addition to Keller's 33 goals and 76 points, the Coyotes had five 20-goal scorers. Three are 26 years or younger: forward and co-captain Lawson Crouse26, three-time scorer of 20 goals; Matias Maccelli, 23, who ranked second on the team in assists; And Logan Cooley19, the third overall pick in 2022.
What fans will get from this team is an exciting young team that can score goals, said general manager Bill Armstrong, who as assistant GM helped build a Stanley Cup winner in St. Louis. When you're that young, there's a consistency where you can't be great every night. But the fans will love that we have talented players. … They make first and second efforts. That goes from Cooley to Keller to Crouse, in line with our team.
Prospects in the pipeline
In February, The Athletic ranked each organization based on prospect depth and talent. Arizona came in at number 9.
The organization's top prospect, 21 years old Dylan Guenther, split time between the Coyotes and the affiliated Tucson Roadrunners this season, scoring 18 goals in 45 NHL games. Guenther, nicknamed Gunner, was the ninth overall pick in the 2021 draft and is currently playing for the Roadrunners in the first round of the AHL playoffs.
He has a scoring opportunity, NHL writer Craig Morgan said on the PHNX podcast.
Another player from the top prospects list who spent time on Arizona's roster this past season is Jos Doan, 22, son of former Coyote Shane Doan. The 22-year-old Arizona native is the organization's No. 7 prospect, according to The Athletic.
As the son of a franchise icon, Doan comes from royal hockey blood, according to Morgan.
Josh Doan will never sell you short on work ethic, character or leadership, Morgan said on the podcast. This is a family that (Utah)…is going to fall in love with.
Conor Geekie, a 19-year-old center, is the organization's fourth overall prospect and will compete in the playoffs with Tucson.
Peters said that while the organization has struggled defensively at the NHL level, there are some good (and tall) defensemen in the pipeline. Utah's No. 2 overall prospect, according to The Athletic, is Dmitry Simashev, a 19-year-old, 6-foot-1 Russian defenseman.
(Listen to the PHNX podcasts to learn more about the prospects of Utah's hockey clubs Utah Fan Primer episode.)
The design… and all those choices
Despite multiple seasons of missing the playoffs, Arizona never won the lottery to pick the No. 1 pick in the NHL Entry Draft. Since the Coyotes moved to Arizona in 1996, they have never had the opportunity to select generational talents like Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews or Connor Bedard.
Armstrong is ready for that to change.
Personally, I think we have a good chance of picking one because the franchise has played the lottery so many times and hasn't won it yet, he said Wednesday. So chances are your numbers will have to come out at some point.
Whether that happens or not will be determined on May 7, when the NHL draft lottery is held. Utah has the sixth-best odds (7.5%) to win the first overall pick. Boston University's Macklin Celebrini is the presumptive No. 1 pick.
The NHL Entry Draft is June 28-29.
Regardless of how the lottery turns out, Armstrong has 20 picks stockpiled in the first three rounds over the next three seasons.
This is a good time for us, obviously because of the number of choices we have, because it gives us options, Armstrong said. Adding more prospects to this organization is a great thing and will give us the opportunity to become a championship team in the future.
Still under renovation
Armstrong described the organization as entering its fourth year of rebuilding.
It's not a perfect team, he said. It won't rank as one of the Stanley Cup favorites, but it will get there eventually. It's only a matter of time.
Head coach Andr Tourigny added, who will coach Team Canada at the upcoming world championships: Before you win, you have to lose.
During the podcast, Morgan said the temptation to win now and trade draft picks and prospects for established players could jeopardize the rebuild that has been successful so far.
You cannot speed up this process. …They're not done yet, Morgan said. This group of players is not ready. They are a few years later.
A difficult division
Utah will play in the Central Division, which features the No. 1 overall Wests in Dallas (113 points) and a Colorado team that won the Stanley Cup two years ago.
Another division foe, the Winnipeg Jets, finished tied for the fifth-best finish in the NHL with 110 points.
It's quite a challenge, Keller said Wednesday. You look at teams in the playoffs, teams that have been rebuilding, similar situations to us. That's where we want to be someday. We have a great group of young guys, great staff, great people in our organization, so I'm really excited to be here.
Keller says he believes Utah is a playoff team.
“We have depth and were a fast, skilled team, and we can play with anyone when we play our best,” he said.
