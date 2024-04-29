PT TIMAH Tbk: General champion at MIND IDs

PT Timah overall champion at MIND ID's 1st Anniversary Explorathon, winning six gold medals



JAKARTA – The PT Timah contingent that participated in the MIND ID Explorathon managed to win the overall championship in sports, arts and culture and quiz competitions.

Timah people managed to win six gold medals and four silver medals in the competition that took place in Jakarta on Thursday-Friday (25-26/4/2024).

PT Timah sent 75 participants to participate in various competitions such as table tennis, basketball, badminton, football, mobile legend, pantun, quiz, singing group and band.

“We are grateful to Allah SWT, we also thank the directors of PT Timah Tbk for their support. Although the company's conditions are not good, the directors supported us in attending this activity,” said Reni Hutagalung, who hosted Tins Voice represented.

“Given the current state of the company, we do not have high expectations for this activity, but we will continue to practice as much as possible and thank God we can contribute to the company by winning the championship title,” she continued.

Riki Pralayayuda, a singer with Tins Band, said they were a little worried at first because the committee doesn't allow you to bring your own equipment.

“This is obviously a challenge for the players, with very little time for sound checks,” he said.

They did not expect that they would become champions and give PT Timah the victory.

Meanwhile, Esmond Esmedito Ryan as a badminton athlete is optimistic that his team can win the championship title.

“We are very happy to participate in this event despite all the shortcomings in our preparation, but we are optimistic that we can do our best,” he said.

According to him, this event was more interesting because they directly represented the company and were linked to a team that usually trains.

“Our hope is that these types of events can still be held in the future and that PT Tin can send its talents. In addition, with this event it will also be a meeting place for employees of other members of the MIND ID holding. As a place to play sports together,” he said.

Arfani, one of the athletes from the table tennis table, was also grateful for the victory he achieved.

“Thank God I represented the sport of table tennis for this sporting event and I have represented the company several times from 2019 to this year. In the table tennis men's doubles category, thank God we won first place,” he explained.

Even though they had to beat a tough opponent from Inalum, they were grateful to be the best.

“Our hope is for the people of PT Timah. With the sports facilities available at the company, Timah people who want to participate in this sport of table tennis will be welcomed. Besides improving performance, it is also a place for friendship and maintaining health.” he said.

He said that this event is also a place for collaboration between MIND ID people, where they support each other during every competition. In addition, they were also very impressed by the match against representatives of Inalum.

Meanwhile, in the E-sports industry, the PT Timah contingent had to go home empty-handed. E-sports coordinator Khoiril Yuniar hopes that E-sports can be held in a large enough space, as the conditions in the competition hall are less effective.

“Not without reason, given the limited space conditions, coordination between teams was discovered. Of course, this is homework for the committee in the future,” he said.

In the future, he hopes that the facilities and infrastructure will also be further improved, such as microphones and earphones can also be facilitated so that the opponent cannot hear each team's strategy.

“For Timah people in the region and in the center, you can participate in E-sports, hoping that in the future we will not be the only ones who will participate in the event as company representatives. The most important thing is: feel not inferior. The point is that we give the best for PT Timah,” he said.