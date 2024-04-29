Sports
PT TIMAH Tbk: General champion at MIND IDs
PT Timah overall champion at MIND ID's 1st Anniversary Explorathon, winning six gold medals
JAKARTA – The PT Timah contingent that participated in the MIND ID Explorathon managed to win the overall championship in sports, arts and culture and quiz competitions.
Timah people managed to win six gold medals and four silver medals in the competition that took place in Jakarta on Thursday-Friday (25-26/4/2024).
PT Timah sent 75 participants to participate in various competitions such as table tennis, basketball, badminton, football, mobile legend, pantun, quiz, singing group and band.
“We are grateful to Allah SWT, we also thank the directors of PT Timah Tbk for their support. Although the company's conditions are not good, the directors supported us in attending this activity,” said Reni Hutagalung, who hosted Tins Voice represented.
“Given the current state of the company, we do not have high expectations for this activity, but we will continue to practice as much as possible and thank God we can contribute to the company by winning the championship title,” she continued.
Riki Pralayayuda, a singer with Tins Band, said they were a little worried at first because the committee doesn't allow you to bring your own equipment.
“This is obviously a challenge for the players, with very little time for sound checks,” he said.
They did not expect that they would become champions and give PT Timah the victory.
Meanwhile, Esmond Esmedito Ryan as a badminton athlete is optimistic that his team can win the championship title.
“We are very happy to participate in this event despite all the shortcomings in our preparation, but we are optimistic that we can do our best,” he said.
According to him, this event was more interesting because they directly represented the company and were linked to a team that usually trains.
“Our hope is that these types of events can still be held in the future and that PT Tin can send its talents. In addition, with this event it will also be a meeting place for employees of other members of the MIND ID holding. As a place to play sports together,” he said.
Arfani, one of the athletes from the table tennis table, was also grateful for the victory he achieved.
“Thank God I represented the sport of table tennis for this sporting event and I have represented the company several times from 2019 to this year. In the table tennis men's doubles category, thank God we won first place,” he explained.
Even though they had to beat a tough opponent from Inalum, they were grateful to be the best.
“Our hope is for the people of PT Timah. With the sports facilities available at the company, Timah people who want to participate in this sport of table tennis will be welcomed. Besides improving performance, it is also a place for friendship and maintaining health.” he said.
He said that this event is also a place for collaboration between MIND ID people, where they support each other during every competition. In addition, they were also very impressed by the match against representatives of Inalum.
Meanwhile, in the E-sports industry, the PT Timah contingent had to go home empty-handed. E-sports coordinator Khoiril Yuniar hopes that E-sports can be held in a large enough space, as the conditions in the competition hall are less effective.
“Not without reason, given the limited space conditions, coordination between teams was discovered. Of course, this is homework for the committee in the future,” he said.
In the future, he hopes that the facilities and infrastructure will also be further improved, such as microphones and earphones can also be facilitated so that the opponent cannot hear each team's strategy.
“For Timah people in the region and in the center, you can participate in E-sports, hoping that in the future we will not be the only ones who will participate in the event as company representatives. The most important thing is: feel not inferior. The point is that we give the best for PT Timah,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/PT-TIMAH-TBK-6492646/news/PT-TIMAH-Tbk-Overall-Champion-at-MIND-ID-s-46559360/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prabowo speaks candidly about his current relationship with Jokowi
- PT TIMAH Tbk: General champion at MIND IDs
- Are you having trouble mastering transitional fashion? Our stylist reveals how to dress when all four seasons arrive in one day
- Aftershocks from New Jersey earthquake pass 140 with surprisingly large shakeout
- Nicole Kidman, who 'makes movies better,' receives AFI Life Achievement Award | Entertainment
- Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Rise, Boosted by Last Week's Tech Rally on Wall Street
- SNL's Colin Jost Ends Brutal Roast of White House Correspondents With Heartfelt Support for Biden
- Will the former Coyotes be a playoff team? Desert News
- Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray Hamlin arrive at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards
- Trkiye calls for International Criminal Court action against Israel, challenges silence in the West
- They thought I was a child: US airline repeatedly registers 101-year-old as a baby | Air Transport
- The daily targum