Trump VP contender Kristi Noem defends killing dogs amid ridicule

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem greets former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump before speaking during a South Dakota Republican Party rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, U.S., September 8, 2023.

South Dakota's Republican governor, Kristi Noem, tried Sunday to turn a controversial anecdote about killing her puppy, revealed in her forthcoming memoir, into a plea for her political dexterity as she vies to become Donald Trump's vice presidential pick to become.

A Friday report from The guard described excerpts from her memoir about her decisions to kill several of the family's farm animals, including a 14-month-old puppy named Cricket and an unnamed goat.

“I can understand why some people are upset about a 20-year-old story about Cricket, one of the working dogs on our ranch,” Noem wrote in a post. X message on Sunday. “Whether running the ranch or working in politics, I have never handed over my responsibilities to anyone else. Even though it is difficult and painful. I followed the law and was a responsible parent, dog owner and neighbor.”

Noem has faced ridicule from both Democrats and Republicans all weekend since those anecdotes became public.

In both cases, she stood by her decision to euthanize the animals, saying Cricket had an “aggressive personality” and that the goat was “filthy and mean,” according to The Guardian's report.

Noem's Sunday defense comes as a last-ditch effort to dispel the flurry of doubts the situation has raised as she vie for Trump's VP nomination against contenders like North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. . and Rep. Elise Stefanik, RN.Y.

In recent days, people from across the political spectrum have taken to social media to comment on the controversy.

Right-wing media personality Laura Loomer said this anecdote would be the death blow to Noem's vice presidential ambitions.

“She can't be vice president right now,” Loomer said Friday after. “You can't shoot your dog and be VP.”

President Joe Biden's The reelection campaign quickly took the opportunity Friday to make a subtle dig, posting photos of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris laughing with dogs.

Governor of Florida and former presidential candidate of the Republican Party Ron DeSantis posted a call to action for people to adopt rescue dogs.

Noem's animal killing isn't the first time she's raised eyebrows in Washington.

In March, the governor of South Dakota posted an infomercial-style video for a Dentist from Texas appears to act as a commercial testimonial for the company, despite the fact that he holds public office.