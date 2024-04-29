Sports
'There was never a moment when I was afraid I would be done with hockey'
Nick Jensen It appears he will make his return to the Washington Capitals lineup on Sunday after missing the team's last five games. The Capitals defenseman suffered a scary upper-body injury against the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 13, ending the first period early after medical staff carried him off the ice.
A check by Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont knocked Jensen off balance and sent him packing. The eight-year veteran hit his back against the boards and was knocked unconscious, causing Capitals fans and players alike to fear the worst.
For Jensen, however, the injury and the accompanying scene seemed worse than they felt.
“The scene was obviously scary,” Jensen said Sunday. “I think it was a lot scarier from the outside looking in. I was told to stay on the ice. I didn't ask them to bring a stretcher. That's a precaution they're taking.
“Obviously when you see a stretcher coming out it's always worrying, so I think it was a bit scarier than it looked. Not that it wasn't a bad scene when someone falls unconscious. If no stretcher was needed and I could have gotten up and walked off the ice, that obviously would have been a great sign for everyone watching, including my family. It was still scary – maybe not as scary as it seemed, but it was still something I've never experienced and my family has never experienced either.
Jensen, somewhat incredibly, didn't have to go to the hospital and walked out of the Capital One Arena that night.
“There was never really a time after the injury where I worried about being done with hockey. The next day, the symptoms I had were not detrimental to my life in any way,” Jensen said. “I felt pretty good, all things considered, and things continued to improve over the next few days. The last five or six days I felt very good on the ice.
“It was obviously a bad situation, but just something that I would like to put in the past, heal from it and move on, and that's what I'm trying to do tonight.
The hardest part of the process for Jensen wasn't so much the actual healing, but more watching the Capitals from afar as they qualified for the postseason, lost more defensemen to injuries and lost three games to none against the New York Rangers while he is out. Fellow backliners Rasmus Sandin, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Vincent Iorio have all left the line-up in recent weeks.
Yeah, it's hard to watch when all the guys you fight all year long are giving it their all and it's not going our way right now,” Jensen said. “You see guys getting injured and things like that and you have to watch and sit there. It's hard to watch when you're not with them, but hopefully that's something I can change tonight and be a difference maker.
Not only is Jensen looking to return in Game Four with the Capitals being eliminated, but Sandin will also be rejoining the lineup. Both players shed their non-contact jerseys prior to Game Three on Friday and wore regular practice jerseys during Sunday morning's skate game.
I will contact the doctors and healthcare staff after this and make sure everything is okay,” Jensen said. “But so far for the last five or six days I've felt like I'm getting better every day and the last few days have felt really good. That's where I am. It's obviously a team effort in the way we approach these things, so I'll make sure I talk to them and make sure they're all good about it, and that will be our approach tonight.
