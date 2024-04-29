Upgrades are underway at Niagara Park Stadium





Niagara Park Stadium will be transformed into a premier sports venue. Upgrade work is underway to improve accessibility to the venue ahead of a full calendar year of regional and state championships. The venue will host major events featuring Netball NSW Regional League, Drill dance NSW State Titles, Northern NSW Futsal Regional Schools Championships, Australian Tai Chi Masters Tournament, Table tennis NSW Country Championships, Football NSW Regional Schools Knockout, Basketball NSW Country Championships, Basketball NSW NEJL Tournament, Netball NSW Premier League matches, Australian Highland Dance Festival, Central Coast Crystal Festival and Table Tennis NSW City v Country. The $2.8 million project has received $850,000 from the NSW Government Stronger Country Community Fund, with Council funding the remaining contribution of $1,950,000 from planned capital expenditure. The funding for the upgrades is a fantastic achievement and something to celebrate. Council has undertaken community consultation to inform the design and construction of the site, which will result in an accessible modern facility, which will improve on what was previously in place. Niagara Park Stadium is a regional indoor sports complex and its facilities are widely used by schools, local patrons, sports clubs and regional and national junior sports organisations. The facility is mainly used for basketball, netball, roller hockey and many other indoor sports. More specifically, it is a popular wheelchair basketball facility on the Central Coast. The upgrades, designed to improve accessibility and deliver exciting benefits for players and fans, include:

– Developing the existing parking garage to accommodate disabled parking spaces

– A new driveway, pedestrian walkway and entrance

– Improvements to player facilities, including new accessible facilities

– New signage, with improved facade The Council awarded the design, development and construction contract to North Construction & Building Pty Ltd. Construction work is expected to begin on April 9, with all upgrades scheduled for October 15, 2024. There are no planned disruptions to the parking lot during construction. The existing driveway, previously restricted to deliveries, will be closed during construction, as will the existing access path and entrance, which will be temporarily rerouted via the cycle path adjacent to the school during construction. In addition, temporary facilities will be available near the facility's forecourt during construction. There may be some disruption to already scheduled events while the upgrades are underway. We apologize for any inconvenience. We look forward to customers having the opportunity to enjoy the upgrades once they are complete. Ongoing improvements support the benefits of enabling people with disabilities to have choice and control over how they participate in sport. The Council is committed to supporting our venues, clubs and community areas to adapt their facilities and equipment to become more accessible and inclusive to the community. There are 4.5 million Australians with a disability. That's a lot of people who want to lead an active, healthy lifestyle by exercising or participating in sports. Therefore, our facilities must be inclusive and ready to embrace everyone.

