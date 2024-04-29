Sports
Juett pitches shutout; Secures Series over Samford
Juett pitched her conference-high 15th complete game on Sunday, scattering five hits and striking out five total in the circle to earn her 13th victory. She also did it with the bat, adding a pair of singles to her stat line during the win. Juett finished the weekend with a 2-0 record, allowing one earned run and totaling ten strikeouts in the circle, while adding a 5-for-9 (.556) performance at the plate with a double and homer.
Six other Catamounts entered the hit column on Sunday, led by senior By Savannah Baldwin team-high tying seventh homer of the season in the fourth inning. Freshman Sydney Dirks and oldest Jeralynn Wells RBIs added to the game.
Western Carolina wasted little time in getting on the board in Sunday's rubber match Mattie Mentel And Savannah Baldwin both walked with one out. The pair each swiped a base to get into scoring position before Wells got the first run of the day on a sacrifice fly to center, giving WCU an early 1-0 lead.
Juett got the ball in the circle Sunday afternoon, posted a pair of strikeouts and worked around a one-out single. Mentel threw out a would-be base stealer to end the inning, preserving the Catamounts' early lead.
Juett then gave the Catamounts their first hit of the afternoon with a one-out single, but back-to-back outs recorded by the Bulldogs sent the hosts back to the bat rack in the second inning. Samford scored a pair of two-out singles, followed by a walk to load the bases in the second, before Juett picked up a strikeout to keep WCU for Sunday's action.
Both pitchers were effective in the third inning as the Bulldogs trailed WCU 1-2-3 before Juett had no problem avoiding a one-out single, recording her fourth strikeout of the afternoon.
Baldwin opened the fourth inning with a solo home run on the first pitch over the left-center field wall, doubling the WCU lead. After 3.5 innings, a Dirks RBI single gave the guests a 3-0 lead. After a walk, Juett lined up the next three Bulldogs, including her fifth strikeout of the afternoon.
Lily Bel added a one-out single in the fifth inning, but a pair of Samford outs quickly put the Catamounts down in the fifth inning. The hosts put a pair of runners on base with one out before Juett induced a flyout and grounder to keep the lead at three.
McPherson walked with two outs, followed by an infield single by Juett, which put up two when both runners advanced when Samford had a failed pickoff attempt that allowed McPherson to run home and give WCU the 4-0 lead. Juett needed six pitches to get Samford behind 1-2-3 and send Sunday's action into the final inning.
Kennedy Stewman And Mattie Mentel scored hits in the seventh for Western Carolina, but the Catamounts couldn't increase the lead. Juett made quick work of the Bulldogs in the seventh as WCU secured the 4-0 victory over the hosts.
Juett (13-13) pitched all weekend for WCU for the second time this weekend, pitching her third shutout of the season, striking out five and scattering five hits for her second win. The Berea, Kentucky, native played her 15th full game of the season on Sunday. She moved into a tie for fourth in her career with her 26th win in purple and gold, while also sliding into a tie for fourth with her 36th career complete match. Juett is now tied for fourth-most in shutouts in program history with her sixth.
Karley Fuller (3-5) went the distance for Samford, going 7.0 innings, allowing four runs and two earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts.
The Catamounts return home for the final time of the 2024 regular season on Saturday, May 4, with a SoCon series against Chattanooga from the Catamount Softball Complex. Saturday's action begins with a doubleheader at 3 p.m. before the senior day finale at 1 p.m. Coverage of all three games featuring the Mocs will be available on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) and with live stats via CatamountSports.com.
