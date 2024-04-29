Sports
The aim is to unite the Pakistan team: With the 2024 T20 World Cup approaching, Pakistan turns to Gary Kirsten, a World Cup winner with India | Cricket news
The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that three key personalities will take charge of the Pakistan men's cricket team: Jason Gillespie will take charge of the Pakistan Cricket Team for the red-ball format, while Gary Kirsten will lead the team in white-ball matches. Meanwhile, Azhar Mahmood has also been confirmed as an assistant coach across all formats for the Pakistan men's team.
The three appointments have been made for a period of two years following a recruitment process, PCS said in a press release.
Kirsten is currently in India as a batting coach with Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans. Under him, India had won the 2011 ODI World Cup and reached the No. 1 position in the ICC Test Team Rankings. Kirsten takes charge of Pakistan at a crucial time with the next two years hosting the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, next year the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, the 2025 ACC T20 Asia Cup and the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka .
Kirsten also coached the South African men's cricket team between 2011 and 2013, inspiring them to the No. 1 position in the ICC Test Team Rankings. Besides GT, he has worked with other IPL teams such as Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Kirsten wants to prioritize continuity
Kirsten said he wanted to “prioritize continuity of team selections wherever possible”.
My goal is to unite the Pakistan men's white ball team, harness their considerable talents for a common goal and achieve success together on the field. There is always an inherent expectation that the team will consistently perform at a high level. As a coach, it is extremely satisfying to help players unlock their full potential. Understanding the current state of the team and charting a path to our desired goals is paramount. Winning ICC events remains an important objective, even if it is a challenge. Whether it is the upcoming tournament in June or events in the future, achieving success in these competitions would be a remarkable achievement. My primary goal is to ensure that the team functions at an optimal level. Success on the field depends on the team performing at its best. Consistency and continuity are values that I hold dear. While fluctuations in player form are inevitable, maintaining a stable environment is crucial. I am committed to supporting players through their ups and downs, prioritizing continuity in the squads wherever possible.
Gillespie, meanwhile, will take responsibility for the ICC World Test Championship matches against Bangladesh (at home in August), followed by Tests against England (at home in October) and South Africa (away in December) in the 2024-2025 season. season.
I love Test cricket and being able to focus on that is something I really enjoy. I also love that there is so much talent in Pakistan. I like to think that I can help the players grow and develop in some way. I want to win tests and that's why I'm taking on this role. I like to win and I know we have the skill to make that happen. The ICC World Test Championship is the ultimate in Test format. I understand that this cycle will probably prove to be too big a task as we need to win a lot of matches in a short space of time to have any chance of reaching the final, but if we aim to be in that final and this to win must be a medium to long-term objective for us.
Ultimately, it's all about playing the style of cricket we want to play, a style that helps us win matches, excites the crowds and puts a smile on the faces of everyone associated with Pakistani cricket. Within Pakistan we have a number of high quality fast bowlers and the ability to use them will be an important part of any success we enjoy. I understand that there will be expectations and that comes with the role. All I can do is be comfortable with it and I wouldn't have taken the job if I didn't think I could handle it.
