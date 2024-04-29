Peoria Rivermen defeat Huntsville Havoc in President's Cup Game 3

PEORIA The Peoria Rivermen became SPHL champions on a Sunday night when Peoria fell in love with its hockey team.

The Rivermen defeated the Huntsville Havoc, 5-1, in front of a rocking crowd of 5,902 at Carver Arena, which saw a unique moment unfold on the ice as Peoria won the SPHL title for the second time in three years.

They watched Peoria native captain and 10-year veteran Alec Hagaman play his final game and lead the team to a championship on home ice.

It was the first title the 42-year-old Rivermen franchise celebrated at Carver Arena since winning the ECHL's Kelly Cup here 25 years ago.

“Peoria filled that stand and helped us win a championship,” said Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel, smoking a victory cigar. “We wanted to win a championship here in front of their eyes, give them that experience, they deserve it so much.

“Peoria fell in love with us. And our team fell in love with them.”

Peoria-born captain Alec Hagaman scored two goals, including the first goal of the match and the dagger, which was thrown into an empty net at 17:54 of the third period, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Peoria native Mitch McPherson scored the game winner in the first period. The Rivermen left the period with a 3-1 lead and stayed there the rest of the way.

When it was over, the Rivermen became the first team in SPHL history to lose Game 1 of a best-of-3 championship series and come back to win the title.

The Rivermen are also believed to be the first team in professional hockey history to win a championship on home ice at all three levels of the minors. They won once at Carver Arena in the old International Hockey League (Class AAA), once in the ECHL (Class AA) and now once in the SPHL (Class A+).

“Alec Hagaman scored five goals in Game 2 and Game 3,” Trudel said. 'Five goals. He carried us on his back. You can't script that. It's such a storybook. It's a legend now.'

Huntsville pressed Peoria hard in the second period and in the Rivermen locker room just before the third period was to start, Hagaman said, “One last drive.”

It's been a theme all season for the Rivermen, who dedicated this campaign to the 34-year-old Hagaman, the only Peoria-born captain in franchise history.

“Now I can say the word,” Hagaman said in the emotional aftermath on the ice. 'Retired. I am retired. It doesn't hurt to say it again because I'm a champion.'

When it was over, he threw his gloves and helmet high in the air and skated behind the net in celebration.

“Those last few minutes, after my goal with an empty net, I thought, 'This is it, we're getting there and I'm done,'” Hagaman said. “I got to the bench and tried not to cry, but I felt the tears coming out. It was just a lot of emotion.”

'Two great teams of warriors':How the Rivermen won Game 2 and stayed alive in the SPHL Finals

SPHL Game 3 President's Cup title:Rivermen 5, Huntsville 1

Two and a half hours after the game was over, Hagaman appeared in a darkened Carver Arena stands.

“I wanted to look at this place one last time,” he said, staring up at the Rivermen banner on the wall of Carver Arena, where a list of retired numbers for the franchise is hung.

And then he was gone.

How the Rivermen Finished It Off

The Rivermen took a 1-0 lead just 65 seconds into the opening faceoff when Hagaman weaved his way through the middle of the slot and fired a shot from the left markers past goaltender Mike Robinson.

The crowd shook Carver Arena, but a few minutes later at 3:49, Huntsville equalized when Alex Kielczewski sent a rebound past goaltender Nick Latinovich, who had lost his stick.

The Rivermen went back up at 7:31, 2-1, when Hagaman worked the top of the slot, recovered his own blocked shot and threw a soft shot through the chute, where Mitch McPherson deflected it off the right post. the game winner.

The Rivermen extended their lead to 3-1 at 12:42 when defenseman Meirs Moore advanced from the left point to the inside edge of the left circle and fired a shot past Robinson before skating to the far corner to slam the glass in celebration . with the fans.

Huntsville turned it up a notch in the second period, pinning Peoria in its zone for much of the time. But the Rivermen didn't break and that 3-1 lead held after 40 minutes.

Desperate, Huntsville pulled Robinson for an extra attacker with nearly three minutes left in the third period, and Hagaman scooped the puck off the boards to fill the empty net for 4-1 at 17:54.

Meirs Moore added an empty-netter with 15 seconds left and the party started.

“I just looked around, it was beautiful,” Hagaman said. “I'm lucky to have played in front of such a crowd the last two nights. They were great. Without them we can't play like that. With them we are champions.”

The last horn

The crowd stood, the final horn blared, the Rivermen charged each other on the ice, while Hagaman and Trudel initially stood back, taking it all in.

“You helped us win the cup,” Hagaman told the crowd after taking the microphone from the arena. “Let's go!”

He pointed to his family in the stands and pounded his heart, stepped up to the table and received the SPHL Playoff MVP trophy from commissioner Doug Price, and finally hoisted the President's Cup.

Hagaman skated a full lap of the ice with it and then handed it off to goaltender Nick Latinovich, giving center Alec Baer and center JM Piotrowski and all the team members a chance to skate with it as the crowd cheered and cameras flashed as Queen's “We Are The Champions” was played overhead.

“My teammates, my coaches, my family and friends and the fans, they are all part of this journey for me and how we achieved this night,” Hagaman said. “I will never forget this night. It will stay with me forever.”

River lectures

The Rivermen will celebrate with the crowd at Carver Arena sometime next week. Details are being worked out. Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman set SPHL postseason records for most goals (26) and games played (53). Rivermen center Alec Baer had four assists in Game 2 Saturday, setting the SPHL all-time single playoff season record for assists (14).

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist covering Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the sports column Cleve In The Eve for pjstar.com. He can be reached at 686-3206 or [email protected]. Follow him on X.com @icetimecleve.