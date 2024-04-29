Chloe Fraser adds 2 silver at Caribbean Youth Table Tennis





Sport Jonathan Ramnansingh



Chloe Fraser – Trinidad and Tobago concluded the 2024 Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championships campaign with two silver medals on the final day on April 28 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Chloe Fraser was on the receiving end of both medals as she and compatriot Jordan Thong lost the under-19 girls' doubles final to Puerto Rican opposition. Later, Fraser fought hard to claim the top prize, but was again defeated by another Puerto Rican player in the U19 girls' singles final. The final day took the TT's medal tally to four after taking bronze in the U15 boys' doubles and U19 girls' doubles on Saturday. Against Kristal Melendez and Alahia Medina in the doubles for the gold medal, Fraser and Thong were defeated 6-11, 3-11, 8-11. The TT pair defeated Puerto Rico's Gillaine Avila and Yahira Young 11-6, 11-6, 11-8 in the semifinals to seal a title shot. In the other semi-final, TT's Priyanka Khellawan and Imano Edwards-Taylor lost their 1-3 draw against the eventual gold medalists to finish joint third and earn bronze, alongside Avila and Young. In the singles final against Melendez, Fraser put in a brutal performance, but the Puerto Rican defeated her in a spectacular seven-set thriller. Fraser lost the opening set 8-11, but rallied to take the next two 11-8, 11-9. Melendez dominated the fourth set, winning 11-2, but Fraser's resilience showed and she took a 3-2 lead by winning the fifth 11-8. Melendez leveled things up in the sixth with an 11-8 win, and the duo gave it their all in the seventh and deciding set. They matched each other point for point, each to 12 points, but in the end Melendez prevailed with a hard-earned 14-12 victory over a persistent Fraser. In her semi-final on Saturday, Fraser showed perseverance as she emerged victorious against Medina 4-3; rallying from a 5-11 loss in the opening set, to a 13-11, 12-10, 5-11, 11-9, 2-11, 12-10 win to seal a title shot. The other TT bronze medal came from the U15 boys doubles pair of TTs Josiah Joseph and Sekel McIntosh. They lost to the Dominican Republic 11-5, 11-3, 11-7 and finished joint third with St. Lucia, who lost the other semi-final to Cuba.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsday.co.tt/2024/04/29/chloe-fraser-adds-2-silver-at-caribbean-youth-table-tennis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos