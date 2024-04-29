Sports
Kristi Noem, stop making excuses about killing Cricket
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem wants it known: It wasn't easy for her to kill her 14-month-old wire-haired pointer, Cricket, for aggressive behavior.
But often the easy way is not the right way, the Republican said wrote on X on Sunday as she tried to defend the shocking act that almost certainly ended any hope of becoming Donald Trump's running mate.
What is clear to anyone who has ever loved a dog is that Noem failed to do the actual hard thing: train Cricket instead of dragging her to a gravel pit and shooting her dead.
And if you can't do the really hard thing, you shouldn't be in the governor's office, let alone in the race for vice president, even for someone who has made a career out of taking the easy way out.
If you really want to show us that you're worth your weight, show us that you can take a difficult situation and make it better, improve it and fix it, veteran dog trainer Lisa Topol told The Daily Beast.
There was something hard, so she shot it. It's unbelievable.
Topol noted that Cricket was an adolescent, when genetic traits were becoming increasingly influential in dogs.
They are still learning, she said. And this is a dog that was bred to do what he did.
In her forthcoming memoir, Noem said she hated Cricket, described her as untrainable and indicated that she relied on a shock collar to make the hound do as she was told.
Topol notes that this is a form of aversive training.
It tends to create more aggressive behavior in dogs over time, because you use methods that instill pain, fear and intimidation, and ultimately tend to lead to aggression, she said.
In the book, obtained by The guardNoem tells of visiting a neighbor who kept chickens and watching Cricket jump out of her truck and kill one after another like a trained assassin.
I hope her political career is over.
Katherine Jacobson, president of the Rapid City Kennel Club
But Wirehaired owners say it doesn't appear that Cricket is properly trained at all.
Everything this dog did I have seen many times and they have the potential to be one of the best hunting dogs and family companions around, said Jeff Miller, owner of Dakota Pro Wirehairs. They just need proper training, appropriate boundaries and patience as they learn to control their prey drive.
Any breeder would be happy to take him back as this was still a puppy and in my opinion just had a lot of prey drive that needed to be tuned out. I can tell you it was heartbreaking to hear that story, that's for sure!
Cole Jensen of Badlands Kennel said that Wirehaired Pointers are known to be the most aggressive hunting breeds, but I find it highly unlikely that she wouldn't have known that before bringing one home.
It sounds like this dog just isn't trained properly. It's a common problem that any trainer worth their salt can help with, he said.
Katherine Jacobson, president of the Rapid City Kennel Club, had this to say about Cricket-gate: Good luck, I hope her political career is over.
The Cricket episode didn't stop Noem from owning pets. She had another hunting dog, a Vizsla named Hazel, who died after an accident in 2022.
My heart is broken, Noem wrote about Hazel at the time. To me she was more than a dog, she was a dear, dear friend.
Noem loved Hazel so much that she convinced former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to buy his son one for Christmas in 2019. A Facebook post from the Lukvy W Ranch and & Kennel shows the two politicians with the puppy Lewandowski brought home.
Let's hope he didn't get any advice from her on how to deal with dog behavior.
Brett Bachman contributed reporting
