Wisconsin spring football: 6 takeaways from Badgers live scrimmage

MADISON, Wis. With Camp Randall Stadium under construction, the Wisconsin football team did not hold a public scrimmage this spring like the Badgers did in front of fans a year ago. However, Wisconsin took the field Saturday on the outdoor practice field next to the stadium for the 13th of 15 practices and held what amounted to its annual spring game in front of reporters.

Here are six lessons from a remarkable session:

1. Spring games and scrimmages are never perfect predictors of what will happen on the field the following season, but sometimes there are clues that indicate the direction things could be heading. Last spring, for example, Wisconsin held its only public practice of the spring in what was known as The Launch. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai threw interceptions on each of his first three drives with the first-team offense, finishing with four total picks.

It seemed clear then that Year 1 of Wisconsin's system under offensive coordinator Phil Longo could be a slog. The Badgers went on to score the fewest points per game in 19 seasons. So Wisconsin's performance on Saturday counts equally as important because it indicated the offense is moving in the right direction.

Unofficially, there were seven touchdown drives, including six from first- and second-team offenses. That doesn't mean the defense didn't have plenty of big moments. But it did show how much more comfortable players and coaches seem to be with the offense this spring.

I'm being transparent: this just feels more like what I'm used to, Longo said after training. Last year it was a job to make the switch. Not just O and D, but just the entire staff. In the middle of spring ball last year, we were still trying to figure out where the restroom is, how to get to certain rooms in the building. We still got to know people personally. Coaches are coaching coaches. And you will never have that here again.

Right now, I think we're reaping the rewards of sticking to the plan and building the foundation this first year. We could clearly do more because veterans are coming back.

2. Have Tyler Van Dyke or Braedyn Locke emerged as a clear starter at quarterback this spring? Although Longo said after practice that it was too early to make any final decisions, Van Dyke has made significant progress over the past week.

Van Dyke simply seems much more comfortable running the offense than he did during the early practices. He finished one drive with the second-team offense by completing four consecutive passes, including a 16-yard gain over the middle to receiver Trech Kekahuna and a 14-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tyrell Henry. On the TD, Van Dyke floated the pass perfectly down the right sideline over cornerback Amare Snowden.

On another drive, working with the first-team offense, Van Dyke threw an absolute dime to receiver Bryson Green down the right sideline for a 26-yard gain to the 3-yard line. He placed the ball over a defensive back and right to Green just before safety Hunter Wohler knocked Green out of bounds. Van Dyke then threw a three-yard touchdown pass to tight end Riley Nowakowski on the next play, with Nowakowski leaping to catch the pass from one foot in the back of the end zone as the wind swirled. Van Dyke would have had an even bigger day if his receivers hadn't completed three passes.

Van Dyke led two more touchdown drives that culminated in 1-yard runs from running back Tawee Walker and then from Van Dyke. Van Dyke completed four passes to four different players on the Walker touchdown drive for 57 yards, including an 8-yarder to Nowakowski down to the 1-yard line.

During Van Dyke's touchdown run, he pulled the ball on a fake handoff to running back Cade Yacamelli and had open space on the right sideline. It was a play that Longo said highlighted how advanced Van Dyke has already become on offense.

The fact that he was locked in and focused in that scenario made that decision my day, Longo said.

Locke also had some good moments, leading a touchdown drive after his first snaps with the first-team offense. He completed an 18-yard pass to receiver CJ Williams, who made a one-handed diving catch to the 22-yard line. Locke did well to escape pressure from outside linebacker Darryl Peterson, stepping up and delivering a 9-yard touchdown pass to receiver Vinny Anthony II in the back of the end zone to cap a six-play drive.

3. Walker, a transfer from Oklahoma, continues to show why he and Chez Mellusi have the potential to be a dynamic 1-2 combination. Walker is difficult to take down because of his low center of gravity at 6-foot-4. But he has tremendous strength at 222 pounds and more burst than meets the eye.

On Locke's lone touchdown drive Saturday, Walker gained two first downs. He showed craftiness by making a defensive back miss and then picked up 13 yards to the 9-yard line when he ran hard up the middle. Walker's best sequence came inside the red zone with the first-team offense behind Van Dyke.

With the ball on the 18-yard line, he advanced the pile with help from right tackle Riley Mahlman, turning his legs for a 9-yard gain. He then dropped forward along the goal line where linebacker John Pius was waiting for a 1-yard touchdown run. Longo praised Walker's physicality, maturity and composure.

There was never really a learning curve for him, Longo said. He just came in and it seems like he's been here the whole time. He fits in with the boys in the locker room and he certainly helps us offensively.

Mellusi, meanwhile, showed his cunning on several occasions, including when he slipped past a would-be tackler for a 14-yard gain. He ended practice with a 17-yard touchdown run down the left sideline. Freshman early enrollee running back Gideon Ituka provided the lone touchdown for the third-team offense when he broke free for a 41-yard touchdown run. He also fumbled a speed option pitch that the defense recovered when inside linebacker Garrison Solliday delivered a punishing hit to him.

4. Much of the outside linebacker conversation this spring has focused on transfers Pius and Leon Lowery. But Darryl Peterson, who led the team with 4.5 sacks last season, led the way on Saturday.

He recorded sacks on consecutive plays against the first-team offense, the second of which came when Van Dyke fell to the ground due to his pressure. Later, he rushed off the edge for a sack of Van Dyke. On a drive against Locke with the first-team offense, he recorded a sack for a loss of 5 yards and on the next play he forced a pressure that led to an incomplete pass to slot receiver Will Pauling.

Peterson has been tasked with many responsibilities in Mike Tressel's defense, including occasionally putting his hand in the ground as the second defensive tackle in a five-linebacker lineup.

We really brought some competition into the room, and he's a very competitive person, so that really forced him to step up his game, Tressel said. Every time you do that, as long as the culture is good, it just makes everyone better. So I was very happy to see him today and all spring, because he has made huge strides. And that's very difficult to do as you get later in your career.

5. It's going to be hard to top Kekahuna on a pure catch-to-highlight-reel ratio. In the second team's attack, he reeled in a long pass and made a spin move on a defender beyond midfield. He broke free from a tackle attempt by a safety on another catch and gained 23 yards to the defense's 15-yard line. That helped set up a 26-yard field goal by Nathanial Vakos.

Longo compared Kekahuna's potential path to that of former North Carolina receiver Josh Downs, citing the fact that both had their breakout games as freshmen in a bowl game. Longo said he thought Kekahuna was on track to be a major contributor this year.

6. LSU transfer Jackson McGohan has emerged as a third option at tight end, joining returners Nowakowski and Tucker Ashcraft. McGohan caught a pass to Van Dyke's left side that went about 30 yards and held despite a good stick from safety Braedyn Moore. On another drive with the second team offense, Van Dyke threw behind McGohan on a pass over the middle, but McGohan managed to hold on with one hand for a 9-yard gain.

Longo described Nowakowski as the big, physical, reliable powerhouse inside, Ashcraft as someone with a balance of physicality and skill outside and McGohan as the skill player still working on physical things inside the box.

“It really reminds me right now of the three tight ends we had at North Carolina that we used so much,” Longo said. And three tight ends may seem like a lot. It's not. It's a luxury, but it's really what we want in attack. So all those guys are going to work on their weak links. But I think we can do something with all three.

