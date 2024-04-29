MSU Tennis Falls – NSIC Championship – Minnesota State University





SIOUX FALLS, SD For the second straight season, Augustana University ended Minnesota State's postseason run in the NSIC Championship 4-0 Sunday at Huether Match Pointe. The No. 39 ranked Vikings needed 34 minutes to win two 6-1 sets at No. 2 and No. 3 for the team doubles point. Then, Augustana's best singles players helped secure the Vikings' 13e outright title of the conference. Minnesota State finished the year with an overall record of 11-7 (7-2 NSIC) as a senior Chiara Carnelutti is about to graduate. Augustana will appear in the NCAA Region Tournament after improving to 18-4 overall. “We did our utmost today,” said the national coach Tristen Bryant-Otake . “Our goal was to fight to the finish and make them earn every point. I am incredibly proud of our team today, how we played and how we represented ourselves. It is sad that the season has come to an end, but we have come together as a team and become a family. I thank our only senior, Chiara, for all she has done for our program and wish her the best in the future. SCORES

Double AUGIE (Floentia Hadjigeorgiou/Aleksandr Kistanova) vs. MSU ( Avery Stilwell / Freia Laurens ) 4-2 unf. AUGIE (Senem Ocal/Milte Bakyte) def. MSU ( Chiara Carnelutti / Daria Podmogilnaia ) 6-1 AUGIE (Gabriela Jancikova/Simone Karaouza) def. MSU ( McKenna DeMarce / Elizabeth Felderman ) 6-1 Order of completion: 3.2 Singles AUGIE (#19 Florentia Hadjigeorgiou) vs. MSU ( Freia Laurens ) 6-2, 4-5 unf. AUGIE (#56 Senem Ocal) def. MSU ( Chiara Carnelutti ) 6-2, 6-1 AUGIE (Aleksandra Kistanova) vs… MSU ( Avery Stilwell ) 1-6, 6-1, 4-1 unf. AUGIE (Mia Garcia) vs. MSU ( Daria Podmogilnaia ) 6-2, 6-6(3-0) unf. AUGIE (Gabriela Jancikova) def. MSU ( Elizabeth Felderman ) 6-3, 7-6(3) AUGIE (Milte Bakyte) def. MSU ( McKenna DeMarce ) 6-4, 6-2 Order of finish: 2,6,5

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msumavericks.com/news/2024/4/28/womens-tennis-msu-tennis-falls-in-nsic-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos