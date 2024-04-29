Islanders are still alive after 2OT winner





The New York Islanders stayed alive with a double victory in Game 4 over the Carolina Hurricanes. It was a thriller in every sense of the word, and they extended their season until at least Game 5 Tuesday night in Raleigh. Keep rolling. Islanders News: Mostly Game 4 stuff Mathew Barzal scored two goals, including the double OT winner, netting a shot from an unlikely source: Robert Bortuzzo, whose third-period penalty almost ruined everything. [LHH]

Patrick Roy was proud of his group. [3 Takeaways]

JG Pageau, who got the go-ahead in the third, had a fantastic game. [Islanders]

They still have faith. [Newsday]

Semyon Varlamov was great on his 36th birthday. [Newsday | NY Post]

It was a volatile game throughout, even towards the end of overtime. [NY Post]

The Islanders withstood the relentless attack and swarm of the Canes and special teams. [The Athletic]

Cinematic summary. [Islanders]

Barzal showed his unique talents as a star on the first goal, fooling and cutting back on Brady Skjei. [Newsday]

It was a relatively quiet series for Barzal leading up to Game 4. Carolina has a way of stifling the offense. But stars try to overcome that, and he did. [NY Post]

Barzal came to play. [The Athletic]

It was his second career playoff goal, and he discussed it with the media today. [THN]

Anders Lee was the driving force behind these play-offs. [NHL]

Matt Martin was too hurt to get dressed, but Roy said he would have done so if he could. The victory means he can play again. [Newsday]

That was the tenth longest game in Isles history. [NYI Skinny] Elsewhere Yesterday's other play-off scores included the Lightning also averting a sweep, the Bruins going up 3-1 over the Leafs and the Stars winning in overtime to avoid going down 3-0 on the road. Auston Matthews is battling an illness and missed the third period of the loss. [ESPN]

Towards the end of the second, the youngest three members of the Leafs' Core Four were seen bickering on the bench. Actually, it looked like Matthews and William Nylander told Mitch Marner to grow a pair. [Sportsnet]

In a must-win game, their offense dried up, as almost always happens in the playoffs. They have scored more than twice in their last twelve or thirteen play-off games. [Sportsnet]

Mikhail Sergachev returned to the lineup for the Bolts, returning much earlier than expected after suffering a broken leg. [ESPN]

The Stars dominated the Golden Knights, but still needed OT; Wyatt Johnston scored twice at age 20, including in OT. [NHL]

