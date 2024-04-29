Win free trips for 2 to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games from AirAsia MOVE in partnership with Visa — AirAsia Newsroom





International airlines: Discounts up to 33%* on any international airline such as Air France, Air Arabia and ANA by the promotional code [MOVE33] on the checkout page. Hotels: RM30 discount on all hotel bookings by using the promotional code [MOVE]with a minimum spend of RM200. Flight+Hotel:

Discover Langkawi, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok and more destinations from RM210 per guest for roundtrip flights and a stay of 3 days and 2 nights and earn three times (3x) AirAsia points. AirAsia ride: Book airport transfers with AirAsia Ride from just RM49*. To get RM10 discount your next ride by applying the promotional code [VISA] when you pay with a Visa card on AirAsia MOVE. AirAsia Dinner Reservation: Enjoy up to 50% OFF* at top restaurants such as The Mill Cafe @ Grand Millennium, Shook! @ The Starhill Dining and Cafe Chef Wan @ The Shore Melaka. You can even earn 100 points for every booking! AirAsia Gifts Hotel e-vouchers for only RM3? That's right! You can buy hotel e-vouchers worth RM30 for only RM3*on AirAsia Gifts throughout the campaign period! AirAsia Rewards AirAsia MOVE members can earn three times (3x) AirAsia Points and redeem 50 AirAsia Points for RM1* for every transaction on international flights (non-AirAsia flights), hotels, flight+hotel deals and AirAsia Ride during the campaign period. Use AirAsia points like cash to redeem FREE flights, hotel stays, rides and lifestyle deals with our exclusive partners. That's not all, buy one extra RM10 DISCOUNT with promo code [VISA] at check out with a Visa card for all travel offers! Don't miss this incredible opportunity! Stay tuned to our social media @airasiamove for more exciting promotions and tips for a chance to win a trip to experience the thrill of the Paris Olympics. Stay up to date with all things AirAsia MOVE by following @airasiamove on Instagram, Threads & TikTok or @airasia on Twitter for the latest updates. For a seamless and enhanced experience, download your AirAsia MOVE app from the Apple App Store, Google Play Storeor Huawei AppGallery. *Terms and conditions apply

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.airasia.com/news/2024/4/29/win-free-trips-for-2-to-paris-2024-olympics-from-airasia-move-in-collaboration-with-visa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos