Colorado State players Dallin Holker and Chigozie Anusiem sign NFL deals





Two former Colorado State football players quickly signed NFL deals after the draft's conclusion on Saturday. Dallin Holker and Chigozie Anusiem both had realistic chances of being picked, but were not picked in the 2024 NFL draft. Shortly after the draft ended Saturday, both had their free agent deals undone. Tight end Holker signed with the New Orleans Saints. Cornerback Anusiem signed with the Washington Commanders. CSU's only 2024 NFL draft pick was defensive end Mohamed Kamara, who was picked in the fifth round by Miami. Here's what you need to know about Holker and Anusiem. What Colorado State's Dallin Holker has to offer the Saints Holker and CSU found a perfect fit in 2023. Holker was underutilized at BYU and the Rams needed a tight end with a good passing game. After just 59 goals in three seasons at BYU, Holker had 105 goals in his lone season at CSU and made the most of it. He has good coordination, which was evident when he made a catch with one hand while still holding a ball in the other hand in the NFL, combined with good speed and elusiveness with the ball. Last fall, he forced 15 missed tackles. A respected teammate, Holker was elected team captain in his only season in Fort Collins. He lacks the strength or technique to be a dominant blocker at the NFL level and profiles as a player best suited working off the court. Holker went from little used at BYU to a star at CSU. His 64 catches for 767 yards and six touchdowns helped him become a finalist for the Mackey Award, which was won by first-round pick Brock Bowers. Holker finished the season third on CSU's single-season receiving list for a tight end, with the top mark held by current Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. What Colorado State's Chigozie Anusiem brings to Washington Anusiem has the ideal size/speed combination for an NFL cornerback. He is 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, has a long wingspan and ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at his pro day. Anusiem has experience in both man and zone in college (he played four seasons at Cal before his last two at Colorado State). Anusiem is known as a strong, aggressive tackler and special teams player. The knock is limited ball skills. Anusiem had just one interception in college. Some of that is due to fouls that elude him at times, but he has trouble locating the ball in coverage. His experience and physical tools should give him a chance to be a rotational cover corner. Pro Football Focus had him as a First-Team All-Mountain West in 2022 and an honorable mention in 2023. In addition to his lone interception, he also blocked a field goal in 2023 and was a consistent special teams performer in addition to his defensive duties. Follow sports reporter Kevin LytleX (formerly known as Twitter)and Instagram@Kevin_Lytle.

