



William & Mary capture third straight CAA women's tennis championship with 4-0 win over Delaware

ELON, NC (April 28, 2024) Second-seeded William & Mary captured their third straight CAA Womens Tennis Championship on Sunday afternoon, defeating top-seeded Delaware 4-0 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on the campus of Elon University. It was the 29e overall CAA title in 39 years for the Tribe, which earned the league's automatic berth to the NCAA tournament. With the win, William & Mary improved to 18-5 and tied a program record with 14e consecutive victory. Delaware fell to 20-7 after only the second time in the past thirteen games. De Stam took an early 1-0 lead by capturing a competitive doubles point. William & Mary's No. 2 tandem of Ine Stange and Alessandra Anghel won five of their last six matches, rallying for a 6-4 win over Maryia Hrynashka and Julieta Honrubia. Delaware moved into a tie at No. 1 as the team of Eliza Askarova and Alexandra Staiculescu rode an early break to a 6-4 victory over Yu Chen and Emma Fernald. The point was decided at number 3, where Tribe duo Francesca Davis and Mila Mejic took a 5-1 lead over Slade Coetzee and Paulina Jurkowska before the Blue Hens team won three games in a row. However, Davis and Mejic managed to break serve and secure a 6-4 victory. William & Mary used their strength at the top of the singles lineup to secure the win. Tribes Hedda Gurholt avenged a regular season loss to Coetzee with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1. W&M pushed its lead to 3-0 at No. 2 when Chen used a dominant second set to beat Askarova, 6-4, 6-0. The Tribe won the match in a second-set tiebreaker at No. 3 when Mejic defeated Hrynashka 6-3, 7-6 (2). William & Mary will meet their opponent in the first round of the NCAA tournament during the selection show on NCAA.com on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CAA WOMEN'S TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP 2024

Final April 28, 2024

Jimmy Powell Tennis Center Elon, NC #2 William & Mary 4, #1 Delaware 0

Singles #1 Hedda Gurholt (W&M) d.Slade Coetzee (UD), 6-2, 6-2

#2 Your chain (W&M) d. Eliza Askarova (UD), 6-4, 6-0

#3 Mila Mejic (W&M) d. Maryia Hrynashka, 6-3, 7-6 (2)

#4Alessandra Anghel (W&M) vs. Alexandra Staiculescu (UD), 3-6, 2-4

#5 Ine Stange (W&M) vs. Navya Vadlamudi (UD), 2-6, 6-4, 0-0

#6 Francesca Davis (W&M) vs. Julieta Honrubia (UD), 7-6 (6), 3-3

Order of finishing: 1, 2, 3* Double #1 Askarova/Staiculescu (UD) d. Chen/Emma Fernald (W&M), 6-4

#2 Stange/Anghel (W&M) d. Hrynashka/Honrubia (UD), 6-4

#3 Davis/Magie (W&M) d. Coetzee/Paulina Jurkowska (UD), 6-4

Order of finishing: 2, 1, 3*

