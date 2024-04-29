Opinion: Kristi Noem may have underestimated the decency of dog lovers

Editor's Note: Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of the daily SiriusXM radio program The Dean Obeidallah Show. Follow him furtherWires. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Readmore opinionat CNN.





CNN

—



If you want a friend in Washington, buy a dog, the famous saying goesattributed to the late President Harry Truman. And if you do get that dog, make sure you keep it far away from GOP South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who reportedly brags in her new book about an incident about 20 years ago when she was 14 month-old puppy named Cricket shot because the dog was untrainable.

To call a top candidateto be former President Donald Trump's running mate in this year's presidential election, reportedly writes in her book that she brought the puppy, awirehaired pointer who turned out to be cheerful and a handful, to a gravel pit and shot him.

How did this cruel and heinous act come to light? Noem was not confronted by an investigative journalist with a gotcha question, nor was she outed in a social media post. No, according to The Guardian, the governor of South Dakota herself wrote about the incident in her book No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward. The Guardian wrote that it had obtained a copy before the book's publication. next month.

Not surprisingly, news of Noem's killing of the dog has caused a furor in the media and on the Internet. Amid the public outcry, which came not just from liberals, but also fromConservatives too she strongly defended her decision to shoot the dog, writing on social media: We love animals, but difficult decisions like this happen all the time on a farm.

Noem then used the controversy to sell her book, writing, “If you want more of the real, honest, and politically INcorrect stories the media is craving, pre-order No Going Back, including a link to order the book.

I found the passage from No Going Back where Noem describes killing Cricket as abhorrent, and I imagine most people among theestimated65 million households that own a dog (and many that don't) feel the same way.

aPew Poll 2023found that 97% of people with pets consider them a member of the family. However, that apparently wasn't how Noem viewed Cricket, writing in the book that she hated the rambunctious puppy. Noem said she didn't think the pup was particularly worthless after she ruined a pheasant hunt by going crazy with excitement, chasing all those birds and having the time of her life.

Later that day, after the little dog escaped from Noem's car (which many of us would see as a failure of the people, not the dog), Cricket killed a local farmer's chickens and then bit Noem when she tried to restrain him hold. That, Noem wrote, was the last straw. As she wrote in the excerpt published in The Guardian: It was then that I realized I had to put her to sleep. A short time later, she said, she led Cricket to the gravel pit.

Noem further wrote that when her daughter returned from school,askedwhere the dog was: Kennedy looked around in confusion, Noem writes of her daughter, who asked, Hey, where's Cricket? The excerpt shared by The Guardian does not include what Noem told her daughter, but the GOP governor boasted that killing Cricket and shooting a goat she owned that same day because he was mean and mean was proof that she was willing to do so used to be. the difficult, messy and ugly tasks of life and probably politics too.

Perhaps Noem included the story of Cricket's shooting in her book because she had read reports about how Trumpdid not likethe beloved pets that bring joy to millions. As Trump's late wife Ivanawrotein her memoir Raising Trump, Donald was not a dog fan. She noticed Trump's hostility toward her poodle, Chappy, who barked at him territorially. (At least one study doesto suggestthat dogs are good judges of character, so maybe Chappy was right when he barked!)

Trump's antipathy towards our four-legged friends could explain why he was the first president120 yearsnot to have a dog in the White House. Dog ownership by our presidents is a tradition dating back to George Washington, who owned two American hunting dogs. Since our first president, most White House residents from both parties have been dog owners, including Abraham Lincoln, who owned a friendly mutt named Fido, and Barack Obama, who had a pair of Portuguese water dogs, Sunny and Bo. Of course, President Joe Biden also has a dog, although Commander is sometimes not the best behaved dog. He is said to have bitten at least 20 Secret Service agents over the years, yet no one has suggested he deserves the death penalty for that misconduct.

Trump was a rare exception in that he wasn't even a dog ownernarratehis supporters at a 2019 rally said having a dog in the White House would feel a bit fake. Given that history, assuming she was aware of Trump's antipathy to dogs, Noem may have thought the story of Cricket's shooting would give her a bit of an edge if the Republican Party's apparent presidential nominee chose his running mate.

My own hypothesis, though, is that she possibly thought telling the story would endear her to a certain breed of heartless Republicans and convince them of her toughness. If that was Noem's calculation, she might have made a serious miscalculation. Maybe she will come to that conclusion herself.Writing at X on SundayNoem seemed to take a softer tone about the decision to put her dog to sleep.

Receive our free weekly newsletter



I can understand why some people are upset about a twenty-year-old story about Cricket, one of the working dogs on our ranch, in my upcoming book No Going Back. The book is full of many honest stories about my life, good and bad days, challenges, painful decisions and lessons learned, Noem wrote.

The fact is that South Dakota law states that dogs that attack and kill livestock can be put down, she added. Since Cricket had shown aggressive behavior towards humans by biting them, I decided what I did.

Let's see if that statement helps quell public outrage. After all, people of all political persuasions are rightly disgusted by cruelty to animals, even if they do not always treat their fellow human beings with the respect and dignity they deserve.