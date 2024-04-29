Boris Berezovsky began his eventful professional life as an obscure Soviet-era mathematician. With the fall of communism, through ruthlessness and political deception, he became the most notorious of the post-Soviet oligarchs, amassing billions through oil, air travel and mass media. His access to and influence over Boris Yeltsin reminded some of Grigori Rasputin and his power over Tsar Nicholas II. In 1996, with Yeltsin weakened by heart problems and vodka problems, Berezovsky and other oligarchs secured his re-election. In return, Yeltsin conducted sham auctions to privatize major auctions of state-owned enterprises that Berezovsky and his allies had won. Ultimately, Berezovsky pushed Vladimir Putin, a mid-level KGB officer, to the forefront of Kremlin politics. When Putin succeeded Yeltsin, Berezovsky had every reason to think he would be as accommodating as Yeltsina's catastrophic miscalculation. Berezovsky turned against Putin and warned of a new authoritarian regime. He exiled himself to England, where he took action against his former protégé and survived several assassination attempts. In 2013, he was found hanged in his bathroom, with a black cashmere scarf around his neck. The coroner gave an open verdict.

He took Putin for who he was, or at least who he presented himself as, actor Michael Stuhlbarg said recently. In Peter Morgan's (The Crown) new Broadway play Patriots, Stuhlbarg plays Berezovsky in a wild, face-ripping style. He had just finished a taster and was eating late at the Russian Samovar with Will Keen, the British actor who plays Putin. A waitress named Musa had started a tour: the bar where Mel Brooks wrote The Producers; a scribble left by Frank Sinatra on a wall, from when it was still Jillys, a Rat Pack hangout. She led them upstairs to a dining room equipped with samovars and a long table that Mikhail Baryshnikov, one of the restaurant's founders, wanted to be strong enough for ten men to stand at. A Polish man, she said, is absolutely ridiculed here and sometimes also has state events.

Keen stepped aside from the main chair and said, “I've sat at the end long enough tonight. He looked at the partly wolfish eyes, the imposing skull, but his affect was warm. Musa brought shots of horseradish and cranberry vodka, and they toasted: Chin-chin! Both actors, like Kremlinologists, had studied the peculiarities of their character. Stuhlbarg, who has a wall of Berezovsky photos in his dressing room, had watched a Frontline interview from about a year before he died or was thrown out, depending on your perspective. Berezovsky, he noted, had a head bob that I took into account, in places where he was pleased with himself, and at other times a mathematical intensity: it is absolute silence, and then pounces to the answer.

Keen watched images of Putin. There is a video of him playing table tennis on holiday, a little awkwardly, he said, when calfsmeni arrived. He was intrigued by Putin's small, ironic smile, he said. I spent a lot of time trying to imagine myself in his face. He continued: As for the body, everyone talks about how his left hand waves and his right hand stays at his side, which is apparently a KGB thing. There are theories that it has to do with keeping your gun hand ready. When Keen played the role in London in 2022, he noticed that Putin's self-control created an inner counter-tension, causing his right hand to tremble involuntarily. The first night people from the British embassy in Russia came and said, Where did you see that hand thing? That is precisely what he does!

Did we really have to come so early? Cartoon by Jeremy Nguyen

Keen stuck with the piece as Putin's rule darkened: war in Ukraine, the death of Alexei Navalny. Berezovsky, Stuhlbarg suspected, would be furious about the fact that he is still in office.

As a mathematician, do you think he would be happy if he were right? Keen asked.

Absolutely, Stuhlbarg said. Four nights earlier, Stuhlbarg was running when a man hit him in the head with a rock. Stuhlbarg gave chase in an attempt to take a photo, and police arrested the suspect outside the Russian consulate of all places. Bruised, Stuhlbarg performed his first preview the next evening. It was very shocking. And it hurt, he said. Suddenly emotions arise from you, and where better to apply them than on this wild piece?

In 1994, Berezovsky survived a car bomb attack. Stuhlbarg described the strange reflection of the jogging attack with what Boris experiences in the play, namely murderers planting explosives in a car. He continued: Boris felt like he was getting a second life. And in some ways, this what I've been through is an opportunity for a new lease on life, or a new opportunity to do a play. I'm so grateful to be alive. Musa brought more vodka and they toasted: Glory to Ukraine!