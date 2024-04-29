SOUTH BEND The 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit was another impressive spectacle for Notre Dame football players. Seven former Irish stars were selected during the seven rounds of the much-hyped three-day event which started on Thursday and ended early on Saturday evening.

Offensive tackle Joe Alt became the highest selected Notre Dame player since 1993 when he was taken fifth overall (first round) behind Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste was the last Irish player to go to the Washington Commanders with the 222nd overall pick in the seventh round.

Could big Joe Alt be an emergency QB for the Los Angeles Chargers? 'Let's be real.'

Notre Dame football remains the all-time overall leader in NFL draft picks with 532, three more than rival USC. Here's a summary of where Irish draftees ended up and what those NFL teams are getting:

1. OT Joe Alt: Los Angeles Chargers, 1st round, 5th overall pick

The son of former Kansas City Chiefs LT John Alt is a late bloomer who signed as a three-star TE out of high school. Alt entered the starting lineup midway through his freshman year and quickly developed into a dominant force on the left side. Alt is a fundamentally good technician and has to remind himself to play lower and hit with power off the snap. Some NFL teams spoke to Alt about his willingness to play RT. He is very coachable and has learned from three position coaches in as many years

2. OT Blake Fisher: Houston Texans, 2nd round, 59th pick

Fisher was the first true freshman to start at left tackle in Notre Dame history. He missed 11 games but worked his way back from a torn meniscus in his knee to take over right tackle duties in the Fiesta Bowl. He just turned 21 on March 25, so he still has plenty of projectability and the versatility to play either tackle spot. Like teammate Joe Alt, who eventually replaced him at left tackle, Fisher had to adjust to three different position coaches during his college career. Plays with leverage, but speed rushers have been known to give him problems.

3. LB Marist Liufau: Dallas Cowboys, 3rd round, 87th pick

After missing all of 2021 with a serious injury to his lower right leg (broken fibula and dislocated ankle), Liufau returned to lead the Irish with 646 defensive snaps in 2022. He ranked third in defensive snaps with 595 in 2023, and his 24 consecutive starts was the longest active streak on defense before skipping the Sun Bowl. Liufau was a physical presence with coverage skills and the ability to pass (40 career pressures). He went through the same high school program as Irish LB big Manti Teo. Liufau contributed 335 career games at special t

4. CB Cam Hart: Los Angeles Chargers, 5th round, 140th pick

A converted WR who overcame three shoulder surgeries during his five-year college career. The first pure cornerback in twenty years to be voted captain of the Notre Dame team and only the fourth in modern team history. According to Pro Football Focus, coverage was 84.2% in 2023. That ranked Hart 23rd nationally among all cornerbacks with at least 200 defensive snaps. a

5. LB JD Bertrand: Atlanta Falcons, 8th round, 143rd pick

A finalist for the Campbell Trophy (also known as the academic Heisman), Bertrand led Notre Dame in tackles the past three seasons. The last player to do that for the Irish was Manti Teo from 2010-2012. What Bertrand lacks in raw athleticism, he makes up for in preparation, instinctive play and rugged determination. Bertrand, a two-time team captain who moved inside the last two seasons, is an effective blitzer (61 career pressures, according to Pro Football Focus) but has struggled at times with missed tackles (42 in his last three years).

6. RB Audric Estime: Denver Broncos, 5th round, 147th pick

He waived his final year of eligibility after breaking the program record for rushing touchdowns in a single season. The previous brand was shared by Allen Pinkett (1984) and Vagas Ferguson (1979). Powerful workhorse who also showed off his surprising agility with jumps against Clemson (2023) and BYU (2022). Shows excellent vision and instinct, with more power than defenders would expect. Forced 105 missed tackles (4.2 average) over his last 25 games. Struggled with a midseas

7. DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste: Washington Commanders, 7th round, 222nd

Jean-Baptiste, pegged as a situational pass rusher upon his arrival from Ohio State, expanded his play and his impact in his one-and-done experience with the Irish. Blessed with enviable metrics including a 33-inch reach and 10-inch hands, Jean-Baptiste remained a force outside the rim and performed well against the run (85.4 grade). According to Pro Football Focus, that ranked behind only LB Jack Kiser among all Irish defensemen. Jean-Baptiste led the team with five sacks and made 36 tackles, not missing a single time

Undrafted free agent signings

QB Sam Hartman: Washington Commanders

Hartman played one season for the Irish after leaving Wake Forest as a graduate transfer, going 36-21 as a starter but just 5-10 against ranked teams. He overcame a broken leg (2018) and a blood clot (2022) to finish tied for third in FBS history in touchdown passes and fifth in passing yards. His arm strength and speed are only average, but his leadership, production and durability could have earned him a late draft slot. He struggled in the Senior Bowl (7-for-25 passing, 69 yards, one interception), but his lone season in a pro-style offense at Notre Dame produced career bests in completion percentage (63.5%), yards per attempt (8.9). ) and passer rating (159.5).

DB Thomas Harper: Los Angeles Chargers

Harper missed just three tackles all season and none after Game 3 at NC State. Harper made 10 starts as a slot coverage specialist and finished with 41 tackles and the nation's sixth-best tackle grade (88.9) among cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. A torn labrum ended his 2022 season at Oklahoma State, but his shoulder held up for the Irish. He missed the Oct. 7 loss at Louisville due to a concussion and missed the Sun Bowl to undergo minor hand surgery. Older brother Devin, a 2022 sixth-round pick of the Cowboys, has appeared in 12 NFL games as a LB.

K Spencer Shrader: Indianapolis Colts

Blessed with one of the strongest right legs at the college level, the former international soccer hopeful struggled with consistency at times in his lone year at Notre Dame. Shrader missed four of 12 attempts from inside 50 as the Irish changed holders at his request after four games. He dropped from fourth place (80.65%) to 26e(65.52%) in touchback percentage at the FBS level, in part due to Notre Dame's directional kickoff coverage approach. Shrader is a true Renaissance kicker and covers Austrian economics, real estate investments and non-profit initiatives.

It took just three games to break the 47-year-old program record for longest field goal by a 54-yarder at NC State on September 9.