Flagler Wins PBC Men's Tennis Tournament!





COLUMBUS, GA – The Flagler College Saints defeated the Columbus State Cougars 4-2 in the final of the PBC men's tennis tournament Sunday in Columbus. The tournament title is the first ever for the Saints, ending CSU's six-year title streak. Flagler won the doubles point with first- and second-place victories. Simon Malis and Philipp Lemken defeated Felix Steen and Thomas Cardona of CSU 6-1. The duo was named MVP in the tournament doubles. Columbus State won at third doubles as Andrea Sandrone and Elias defeated Peter Flagler's Jacopo Denitto and Max Berner 6-3. Flagler came back at second doubles to win the point as Ilian Borlee and Baptiste Mercier won 6-3 over Justin Welz and Camilo Cano. Columbus State won a 2-1 when singles play began. The Cougars' Welz defeated Denitto 6-1, 6-0 at #1 singles, while Cano defeated Malis 6-0, 6-4 at third singles. Flagler responded with victories at fourth and fifth singles. The Saints' Lemken defeated Sandrone 7-6, 6-4 at #5, while Borlee defeated CSU's Daniel Hammond 7-6, 6-4 at #4. The match of the day was the second singles. Flagler's Mercier won the first set against Cardona 6-2, but Cardona answered in the second 6-3. Mercier, who was named tournament singles MVP, captured the third set and the deciding point for Flagler 6-3 in the third set in a match that lasted more than two hours. Flagler claims the Peach Belt's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and should serve as one of two regional hosts as they were ranked No. 1 in the region in the last poll. Columbus State is all but guaranteed a spot in the NCAA region, but they will have to wait to see if they will host as North Georgia was ranked No. 2 in the last poll. The NCAA tournament selections will be announced on May 6. Most Valuable Doubles Team Simon Malis and Philipp Lemken, Flagler Most Valuable Singles Player Baptiste Mercier, Flagler

