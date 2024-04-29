The basics of the game for new fans in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — In April 2024, Utah welcomed its first national hockey league team, which after the the sale of the team was given the green lighttransferring all team assets to Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith.

Season tickets went on sale April 18, ahead of the 2024-2025 season fans quickly reserved more seats than the Delta Center currently has available.

LEARN MORE: Meet leaders and key players on Utah's new NHL team



But because hockey is so new to the Beehive State, some Utahns may not understand how the game works. Here are the basics of the game so you can be prepared when the season is expected to start in October.

Below is a summary of the official rules for the 2023-2024 NHL season. The entire 234-page document could be found online.

How long does a hockey match last?

There will be three periods of 20 minutes of gameplay with a rest break between periods (with the break lasting 18 minutes or such other time as specified by the League).

If the two teams are tied at the end of the 20-minute regular period, the match may go into an overtime period which may not exceed five minutes. The team that scores first is declared the winner and receives an extra point.

How are points measured in the NHL?

A goal is scored when the puck goes between the goal posts due to the action of a player of the attacking team.

Each goal counts as one point, which is awarded to the player who “shot the puck into the opponent's goal,” according to the rule book.

“Only one point can be awarded to a player for a goal,” the rule book states.

How many players on an NHL team?

Each team consists of twenty players, eighteen of which are skaters and the remaining two are goalkeepers.

A list of players' names must be submitted to the 'Official Scorer,' according to the rulebook.

If an ineligible player (one not on the list of players given to the scorer) is on the ice when a goal is scored, the goal will be “disallowed” even if the ineligible player was not involved in scoring the goal.

Positions

Although there are two goaltenders, only one is allowed on the ice at a time. The replacement goalkeeper “shall be fully rested and ready to play at all times,” according to the rulebook.

Each team can appoint one captain, who can discuss questions about the rules with the referees during the match. A captain must wear a three-inch letter “C” on the front of his jersey, and co-captains are not allowed.

However, a team can have one captain plus two alternate captains – or no captain and three alternate captains. Alternate captains must wear a three-inch letter “A” on the front of their jersey and must be designated before the match.

If a player or alternate captain comes off the bench to talk to the officials, they may receive a minor penalty. Complaints about sanctions do not concern the interpretation of rules and may lead to minor sanctions.

Basics of an NHL game

At the end of each 20-minute period, the rink must have a “suitable audible device that sounds automatically,” according to the rulebook.

A red light behind the goalposts means a goal has been scored and a green light means the period or match has ended. No goals can be scored when the light is green.

The clocks on the ice rink show the “time remaining to play or serve,” according to the rule book.

There are penalties for fighting and other physical altercations. If a player is bleeding, he may not return to the game until the bleeding stops, or until the wound is covered.

“It is required that all affected equipment and/or uniforms be properly decontaminated or replaced,” the rulebook said.

Types of punishment

Small punishments Players (except goaltenders) are excluded from the ice for two minutes without substitutes.

Minor penalties on the bench Players were removed from the ice for two minutes.

Double minor penalties Players were not allowed to leave the ice for four minutes without substitutes being allowed.

Accidental fines Random little punishments Accidental major penalties Coincidental match penalties

Big penalties The player is excluded from the ice for five minutes without a substitute.

Match penalties A player is suspended for “game balance” and is immediately sent to the locker room. May be imposed on any player who deliberately attempts to injure or injure an opponent.

Sanctions for misconduct A player (other than a goaltender) must be excluded from the ice for 10 minutes.

Sanctions for gaming misconduct The player will be suspended for the remainder of the match, but may be replaced by a substitute.

Penalty shot A penalty shot gives a team a scoring opportunity that was lost when an offending team committed a foul



If there are three players being penalized, the third player's penalty time will not begin until the other two players' time has expired. Goalkeepers can also receive penalties, but substitutes are often allowed, or other players serve the penalties for the goalkeepers.

There are also penalties when players receive physical violations (such as fighting or punching), restraint violations (such as holding or obstructing), stick violations (including cross-checking or slashing), and other violations.

Basic guidelines for an NHL rink

Ice rinks must be 60 meters long, 25 meters wide and have rounded corners. The official NHL rules for 2023-2024 stated: “The corners shall be rounded within the arc of a circle having a radius of twenty-eight feet (28′).”

The surface of the ice must be divided into three zones: the defensive zone, the neutral zone and the offensive zone. Blue lines separate the ice rink into respective zones.

The defensive zone is the area where a team's goal is located, the neutral zone is the center of the playing field, and the attacking zone is the area furthest from the goal the team is defending (where the opponent's goal is located ).

There is also an area on the rink called the 'goal crease' which contains a light blue, filled-in semi-circle in front of each goal post. The “referee's crease” is a red outlined semi-circular area with a radius of 3 meters, located in front of the Penalty Timekeeper's chair.

There are circles in each zone of the rink. The neutral zone (center of the rink) has a blue circle with a radius of 15 feet surrounding a blue spot right in the center of the rink with a diameter of 12 inches.

Also in the neutral zone there are a total of four solid red spots with a diameter of 60 cm – these spots are located one and a half meters away from the blue lines (with two spots on each side) and 13 meters apart.

In each end zone there are two additional red face-off spots (2 feet in diameter) surrounded by circles with a radius of 15 feet, located on either side of the goals.