Texans finish 4th and place 3rd in top 10 at WAC Championship to conclude 2023-2024 season

PAYSON, Ariz. It was a memorable WAC Championship for Tarleton State Men's Golf to cap off the Texans' 2023-2024 season.

The Texans placed three top-10 finishes, including two top-five finishes, and finished fourth as a team in a highly competitive tournament and final day at Chaparral Pines in Payson, Arizona, Friday-Sunday.

The Texans led the other 10 WAC programs in team leadership entering Sunday's final round. It came down to the wire between Tarleton State, Grand Canyon, California Baptist and UTRGV, all separated by four strokes when it was all said and done. The Lopes emerged victorious with a stroke (+12, 292-295-289) over CBU (+13, 300-288-289) and UTRGV (+13, 302-289-286). Tarleton was right behind them in fourth place (+16, 295-291-294), six strokes ahead of fifth-place Abilene Christian (+22, 301-292-293).

Tarletons Cristobal Sepulveda And Carson Gallaher were at the top of the leaderboard all weekend, finishing tied for fifth in the 55-man field at +1. Sepulveda shot 72-71-74, and Gallaher turned in cards of 73-70-74.

Alvaro Huidobro finished tied for 10th at +3 (74-74-71). Blades Samaniego in his last collegiate tournament, shot +13 (76-76-77) for a tie for 33rd. Max Bengtsson rounded out the group at +15 (77-79-75) for a tie for 39th.

“I'm sorry for the boys today, but it will only make us stronger,” said head coach Chance Cain. “It was a great learning experience for them to be in that final pair on the last day with everything on the line. You know you're on the right track sportingly when the nerves kick in because that means you're close to the are on top and I just have to close it out. This will definitely get us there and I'm proud of the way the boys competed this week. Next year we'll be back at Chaparral Pines with the return of four starters so they know what It was great to see Cris get back into form over the last two tournaments and get some momentum back in his favor. Carson and Alvaro were also in good form this week and I'm excited to see what we can build on next year.”

In Tarleton's second season of their modern era, the Texans improved their WAC Championship positioning by six spots year-over-year, from 10th last year among 13 teams to fourth this year among 11 teams.

Sepulveda and Gallaher just set program records in individual conference tournament placements in the Texans' NCAA Division I era. Sepulveda finished his season with his best two events of the year, finishing in eighth place at the North Texas Intercollegiate before finishing in fifth place at the WAC Championship. Gallaher's top-five finish was his best of the season, bettering his two ties for ninth at the Ram Masters Invitational and The Big Texan.

After starting at +2 with seven pars and two bogeys on his front nine of Round 1, Sepulveda fell behind -2 with seven pars and two birdies to finish even par through the front 18. He then opened his second round with three birdies. over his first four holes to send him to a -1 round 2. In Round 3, a +4 three-hole stretch was the only reason Sepulveda didn't finish higher in the leaderboard, just one stroke behind fourth.

Gallaher had the opposite first round of Sepulveda. He birdied two of his first three holes to start -2 on the front nine, then had three bogeys on the back to finish the opening round +1. Gallaher played a nearly flawless second round, starting -3 through 14 with three birdies and 11 pars, then posted just a single bogey the rest of the round. He had a back-and-forth Sunday that left him in fifth place.

As a group, Tarleton led the field in Par 5 with a score of -9, with an average gross score of 4.82. The Texans had the second-most birdies overall with 30.

Individually, Gallaher had the most pars with 27, and tied for third in Par 4, scoring at even par. Huidobro had the second-most birdies with nine.

Seattle U's Kevin Li was the medalist at -6 (69-72-69), fending off GCU's Nicky Kling (-5, 70-72-69) by one stroke.