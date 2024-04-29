The environmental impact of cricket in India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most watched sports globally and has played an important role in mobilizing young talent, increasing sports-related financing for India and strengthening the economy through its major sponsorship and revenue-generating activities. However, the sport is associated with a range of environmental problems. The IPL has tried to green the sport in several ways in recent years, but there is still a long way to go.

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) started with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) playing the first match on March 22, 2024. The event gathered 113 million views from JioCinema, the official streaming platform of IPL, which represents a jump of 51% over last year's figures. Similarly, Disney saw Hotstar 168 million unique viewers tune in to the same match.

The IPL was founded in 2007 and its impact on the economy is undeniable.

According to the IPL Valuation Report 2022the IPL ecosystem was valued at $3.5 billion in 2015; by 2022, its value had almost quadrupled to $10.9 billion.

The substantial jump in 2015 was mainly caused by media rights. But the increase in the number of matches played, sponsorship agreements and higher ticket sales also played a role. This rise in popularity had a cascading effect on the economy, leading to a rise in numbers sports tourism by 30% in 2019 and a boost for tier 2 cities, with people combining travel with cricket match experiences. It also led to improvements in infrastructure, higher employment rates and an improvement in the hospitality industry. There has also been a rise in start-ups such as Sports365, Upstox and Dream11, which have used prominent cricketers to market their services and products, driving consumer purchasing.

In 2023, IPL witnessed one significant increase in their advertising revenue. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has to pay for this higher tax for the year 2021-2021, generating higher revenue for the Indian government.

The ecological footprint of cricket

In addition to a substantial economic footprint, IPL is also associated with a high ecological footprint. A single IPL match was broadcast in 2023 approximately 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e), which corresponds to the CO2 emissions of more than 2 million households. Over a season, this figure could be anywhere between 750,000 and 900,000 tCO2e. This represents a significant increase compared to the previously estimated figures 42,264 tonnes of tCO2e measured in 2010.

IPL's carbon footprint includes travel and logistics, waste generation, water and electricity.

Grass sports such as cricket require enormous amounts of water to maintain the ground. Watering the site helps rejuvenate the grass and provides resistance to wear and tear, promoting healthy fields. During dry spells, the clay-based soil used on cricket pitches tends to crack, which can hinder player safety. A standard cricket stadium required 270,000300,000 liters per week to keep the soil in a healthy and safe condition. The amount is considerably higher in the summer months.

A standard cricket stadium requires 270,000,300,000 liters per week to keep the surface in a healthy and safe condition. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

An increase in temperature in the city implies an increase in the frequency of water irrigation for cricket fields. This is problematic because higher temperatures in India often put pressure on water sources.

In 2016, the Supreme Court of India has ordered 13 IPL matches to be moved from drought-affected parts of Maharashtra to other states. In 2024, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), a statutory body solely concerned with environmental protection, asked the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to provide details regarding water use at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The energy requirement for a competition is also considerable. More than 1.6 million units of electricity are used annually, with approximately $144,000 spent on electricity for the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore alone. In 2016, the KSCA installed solar panels on the east side of the stadium to help uses solar energy and has prevented 600 tons of CO2 emissions. Although energy-related emissions appear high, transport and logistics remain the main sources of CO2. According to a 2018 report from Eliminate Carbon Emissions (ECE), contracted by IPL management on the recommendation of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) to calculate the IPL's annual carbon footprint, 42% of emissions come from travel and logisticsincluding spectator and team travel.

Cricket and climate change

Another factor that highlights the need to make cricket more sustainable is that the sport itself has been seriously affected by climate change.

In 2023, the last IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujrat Titans (GT) had to be postponed twice due to heavy rain and bad weather. In 2021, IPL matches were moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to Covid-19. Playing in the sweltering climatic conditions that characterize the country, the players had to find ways to cool themselves during the match.

“It is important that we adapt to the heat and humidity. When the boys came out of isolation, it was very difficult to adapt. It was important to keep them hydrated. We try to encourage them to drink as much water as possible. We have a team of qualified doctors in our support staff who are helping our players cope with the hot and humid conditions.” said Evan Speechly, RCB psychotherapist.

Cold towels, ice vests and ice boxes were all used to keep the players cool. In 2022 RCB captain Faf du Plessis spoke about playing in harsh climatic conditions and how players should drink plenty of fluids to combat dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

The way forward

The IPL has the ability to promote environmental awareness and become more climate resilient by educating fans and promoting sustainable practices. To tackle climate change, reduce waste and increase awareness, the BCCI collaborated with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to implement green protocols. The same year, a Chinnaswamy stadium, filled with posters promoting the importance of waste segregation and waste reduction, hosted the first-ever green competition. Non-biodegradable plastics were not allowed and vendors were asked to use plates and bowls made of areca leaves to sell food. Volunteers in green shirts interacted with the crowd to educate them on waste management and anti-litter policies.

A similar move took place at Wankhede Stadium, the IPL match venue in 2022, and required extensive renovation. The use of new materials and special carbons has contributed to a significant reduction in the stadium's environmental footprint. Following the example of Chinnaswamy Stadium, Holkar Stadium in Indore also said it would install 376 solar panels by 2023, a move that is expected to lead Save 277 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Teams also played a major role in mobilizing green initiatives. RCB wore green jerseys in 2011 to raise awareness about climate change. By 2023, jerseys made from recycled stadium waste were drawn in their IPL match against Rajasthan Royals. Other initiatives from RCB includes a partnership with Goodera to restore three lakes in Bengaluru and drive behavioral change towards climate change in collaboration with Bengaluru schools.

In 2018, Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) partnered with Coca-Cola to support sustainable waste management at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. The Kolkata Knight Riders flag with plastic sticks distributed among fans at the stadiums was replaced with paper sticks. For every six hit in the 2017 and 2018 games, a tree was also planted Eden Gardens. Rajasthan Royals partnered with Schneider Electric to mobilize climate action. The Rajasthan Royal Foundations Project Khushaali made it possible for women to access clean water and energy. In 2024, Rayzon Solar partnered with CSK and GT to raise awareness about environmental conservation and the importance of renewable energy. C.S.K also collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, to understand how environmental conservation can be achieved in the games.

Measures like these have produced some success in the war against climate change. However, there is still a long way to go. Lessons from other cricket leagues could be a step forward for the IPL.

For example, Somerset County Cricket Club installed LED floodlights, which are 50% more energy efficient than traditional floodlights. In 2019, Sri Lankan teams started making their jerseys from recycled waste found on the country's beaches, including 30,000 plastic bottles. And since 2016, electricity consumption in London Lords Cricket ground is 100% wind generated. Water refilling stations and recycling units were also set up to mobilize plastic reduction.

If the IPL follows suit, it can certainly champion climate action.

Featured image: Royal Challengers Bangalore/Flickr

