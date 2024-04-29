UWA tennis player is rallying for a chance to turn pro after college

Story: Lisa Sollie | Photo: Cody Ingram

Lucas Hammond can't remember a time when tennis wasn't part of his life. As a toddler, he often sat in a basket on the tennis club court and handed tennis balls to his father. When he was old enough to hold a racket, he started playing. Now the exercise science major from Las Vegas, Nevada, has set his sights on playing the sport professionally after graduating from the University of West Alabama in May.

Hammond almost lost his chance to play at the collegiate level when he tried to play tennis full-time halfway through his freshman year of high school and take his school courses online to get more court hours.

For me it wasn't a good balance. I had trouble focusing on my schoolwork and soon found myself struggling academically, Hammond recalls. He spent a semester in-person at College of the Desert, a public community college in Palm Desert, California, before the pandemic forced him back to online classes, but this time he was prepared. My grades may have kept me from playing on a bigger stage after high school, but the pandemic essentially kept everyone from playing, he noted, so I returned home, focused on my studies and increased my GPA.

After earning an associate degree, Hammond sent out resumes to find a college or university that had a spot for him on their team. One of his former coaches put him in touch with UWA head tennis coach Jeff Beaman, and he told me there was a place for me in Livingston where I could get a degree and play tennis at a high level. I came to check it out, and since I wanted to play and UWA allowed me to, I went for it.

UWA is a good fit for Hammond, not just on the field. His advisor, Dr. Catalina Casaru, associate professor of kinesiology at UWA, has been with him every step of the way since he started at UWA at the same time she joined the faculty. She understood that I wanted to be successful in the classroom and worked with me to achieve my academic goals. Exercise scientists are also required to complete an internship and Casaru helped him find one with Ian Dukehart, director of athletic strength and conditioning at UWA. For Hammond, the internship with the program reminded him of the conditioning coach he had at home, who had helped him with his physical development. That coach, he said, is one of the reasons I decided to study exercise science. During his internship, Coach Duke and his three graduate assistants demonstrated to Hammond how to create strength and conditioning programs for UWA's various sports teams. I'm grateful that I had the opportunity to ask many questions and share my insights into the process. There is a lot of give and take between the coaches and the athletes, he noted, and as an intern it was an adjustment for everyone to see me as another coach and not an athlete. Ultimately, it's all about building relationships and trust.

Building relationships and trust have been central themes for Hammond since he set foot on the UWA campus. As one of the few Americans on the university tennis squad, the bond with his international teammates was crucial to him. During his first year at UWA, Hammond recalled that the team's upper level students pushed the players to have team practices, grab a bite to eat and do whatever they could do together. I'm grateful that they did, because even though my teammates come from Eastern and Northern Europe, South America, Mexico and Africa, after we took time to get together and learn from each other, we discovered that we had a lot have more in common than our differences. These guys are friends and family for life, and they have assured me that if I ever play tennis professionally, I will always have a place to stay.

There are no directions or even a clear definitive path to turning pro, he acknowledged, so it's been psychologically tough as there are so many twists and turns I have yet to navigate, including entering the NCAA Transfer Portal to expand his connections . But for now, I have to finish the tennis season and graduate.

What's next for Hammond is anyone's guess. I'm just going to keep my thoughts and options open because I know my family has my back 100 percent and I can tap into connections and resources if needed and that's good enough for me.