Cowboys end MW championship on a high note





Creswell, Oregon (April 28, 2024) The Wyoming Cowboy golfers wrapped up the action at the Mountain West Championships on Sunday afternoon at Emerald Valley Country Club in Creswell, Oregon. The Pokes finished the event with a final round of 287 (-1) with three players under par for the day, which tied for the third lowest round of the final day. Wyoming finished tied for seventh in the field at 868 (+4). The Wyoming Cowboy golfers wrapped up the action at the Mountain West Championships on Sunday afternoon at Emerald Valley Country Club in Creswell, Oregon. The Pokes finished the event with a final round of 287 (-1) with three players under par for the day, which tied for the third lowest round of the final day. Wyoming finished tied for seventh in the field at 868 (+4). “We played better today and put together a great round,” said UW head coach Joe Jensen said. “There were a few things that didn't start late that would have made the round even better. It was just a solid effort, but overall I'm happy with the grit of our guys today and really all week. This is a very good achievement. competitive conference from top to bottom.” Jimmy Dales And Davis Seybert led the Pokes on the final day, each with a 70 (-2). Dales recorded four birdies and Seybert added five. Dales finished the event tied for ninth and led the Cowboys at 214 (-2). Seybert finished in a shared 42nd place on 224 (+8). “I'm proud of Davis (Seybert) and his progress throughout the week as he fought to put together a great final lap,” said Jensen. Patrick Azevedo added another solid round with another 71 (-1) for the second day in a row. He finished the tournament at 217 (+1) and tied for 22nd place. Jaren Calkins And Kristof Panke finished with a 76 (+4) for the final round. Calkins finished in 32nd place at 220 (+4) and Panke finished in 41st place at 223 (+7). New Mexico and San Diego State were tied for the championship at -11 for the tournament. The Aztecs would win the playoffs to clinch the title. Boise State's Cole Rueck won the individual crown with a 209 (-7). Cowboy scores T9 Jimmy Dales 72 (E) – 72 (E) 70 (-2) = 214 (-2)

T22 Patrick Azevedo 75 (+3) 71 (-1) 71 (-1) = 217 (+1)

T32 Jaren Calkins 70 (-2) 74 (+2) 76 (+4) = 220 (+4)

41 Kristof Panke 73 (+1) 74 (+2) 76 (+4) = 223 (+7)

T42 Davis Seybert 78 (+6) 76 (+4) 70 (-2) = 224 (+8) Team scores T1. New Mexico (-11)

T1. San Diego State (-11)

3. Colorado State (-8)

4. San Jose State (-2)

T5. State of Fresno (+1)

T5. Nevada (+1)

T7. Wyoming (+4)

T7. UNLV (+4)

9. Boise State (+8)

10. State of Utah (+11)

11. Air Force (+36)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gowyo.com/news/2024/4/28/mens-golf-cowboys-close-out-mw-championship-on-a-high-note.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos