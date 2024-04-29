How they served the tennis scenes in Challengers





Let's not make a tennis movie. That was the unconventional approach of director Luca Guadagnino of Challengers, the hit film starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh OConnor as rival tennis stars locked in a high-stakes love triangle. Guadagnino, the Italian director known for his deft eroticism (Call Me By Your Name), didn't want it to look the way tennis usually does, with a static camera behind the player serving, or a wide shot of the court . That kind of television silence brings objectivity, he said, which is exactly the opposite of what I was aiming for. Instead, he wanted the action to reflect the complicated and sweaty dynamics of the characters so that viewers would feel like they were part of the competition, which is as much a metaphor as sports. We wondered all the time: are we really giving a kinetic experience, an intimate experience, for an audience? And do we translate that into something that can resonate emotionally? he said in a recent video interview. But when production started, Guadagnino was a neophyte: I knew nothing about tennis, he said. Perhaps that's why he could imagine unique shots, like one under the net, or another where the camera is the ball, giving a spinning image as it races across the field.

The visuals, boosted by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' techno score, are naturalism in overdrive. But even with the help of special effects, the tennis proved difficult to shoot; The 10-minute final game took eight months to produce. It was, Guadagnino said, a very, very, very difficult film. In separate video interviews, Guadagnino, Thai cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom and Brad Gilbert, the American tennis pro turned coach and commentator who served as a consultant on the film, explained how they created the powerful love-set-match moments.

Invisible games and pool sharks Guadagnino started storyboarding, which I never do, he said. He also had a miniature field built, moving the figures by hand while channeling Jean-Luc Godard, an avid player who used the game as a motif in his films. “I had him on my mind all the time,” Guadagnino said. Another source of inspiration came from Michelangelo Antonioni's 1966 film Blow-Up, in which the characters appear play an invisible match, while they mimed pretending to have rackets and balls. The Challengers cast also did this effectively, as many of their games were visual effects.

One scene that Guadagnino directly referenced was from Alfred Hitchcock's 1951 thriller, Strangers on a Train for Me, the greatest tennis match seen on screen, he said. You've got that great shotthat we paid bold tribute, where everyone is watching the match and the only person not watching the match is the lead actor, who stares intently into space as the camera zooms in. In Challengers, that moment is repeated with Zendaya, who became a tennis phenom coach, while the viewer focused on her husband (Faist) fighting his enemy (OConnor).

For Mukdeeprom, watching tennis films has only shown that they face the same problem as me, he said with a laugh. He also screened Martin Scorsese's 1986 The Color of Money, which is about Arctic sharks, but the sensibility was similar. We talk more about the atmosphere of the film, the setting itself, than about the tennis, he said. So they actually played tennis? Yes and no. The cast trained together for six weeks at a country club outside Boston, coached by Gilbert with help from his wife Kim Gilbert. Faist had played in high school, which both helped and hurt. The hardest part for Mike was that his character had a one-handed backhand, Brad Gilbert said. He had a two-handed backhand that he had never hit with one hand. Gilbert also devised how the sets would flow, choreographing volleys to meet Guadagnino's requests for a certain rhythm. The crew quickly realized that it would be impossible to have an actual performance that exactly matched Justin Kuritzkes' script, especially on repeat takes. Their solution: remove the rackets and ball. The actors held only the handle of the racket and whizzed through the air with professional intensity. The rest was computer generated.

Tests that failed; Legs that didn't Guadagnino's idea for a shot from the ball display led to a series of questions: What was the trajectory? How fast would it go? and a lot of pre-production testing, Mukdeeprom said, because they initially hoped to create it without visual effects. They tried versions without internet or with a bounce; they ran their dolly crew, which moves the camera, at top speed. It wasn't fast enough. And the movement looked strange, it didn't look natural, Mukdeeprom said.

Other setups had simpler real-world solutions: For the under-net shot, the camera operator built a platform for the actors, with the camera underneath and a carefully plotted horizon line to center the viewers. The filmmakers themselves were often on the field. One moment, Faist's character is jumping over the net while Guadagnino lay on the ground below, peering through his viewfinder. Thank God for Mike Faist's athleticism and kindness, Guadagnino said. He jumped over me in the nick of time.

