BACK-TO-BACK: Eagles Down Syracuse for ACC Title





CHARLOTTE, NC– Boston College lacrosse posted a 15-8 victory over No. 1 Syracuse on Sunday afternoon to capture a second straight ACC title. It is the lowest-ranked team to win an ACC championship since 2015, while BC becomes the first program to claim two conference titles. The Eagles trailed 5-1 early in the first quarter Rachel Clark And Emma LoPinto scored consecutive goals to reduce the deficit to two going into the second. The scoring run continued in the second framewith Kayla Martello closing the game at 5-5 to cap off a 4-0 run. The Eagles answered Syracuse's two-goal run with two goals of their own, tying the game going into the break. It was all BC in the second half as the Eagles outscored their counterpart 8-1 in the third and fourth periods. Martello highlighted the run with four goals in the second half, and the defense kept Syracuse's offense in check, leaving the Dutch scoreless in the third quarter. The Dutch closed the deficit to 10-8 early in the fourth, but that was as close as they could get. BC scored the final five goals to pull away for the seven-goal victory, earning a sixth straight victory in the series. Martello led the charge with seven points on six goals and an assist. McKenna Davis scored five points with two scores and three helpers, breaking Kenzie Kent's assists record. LoPinto scored five points (2 G, 3 A) and Clark finished with one score and two assists. Shea Dolce came up big in another ACC tournament, making 10 saves in the win. Sydney bowls , Belle Smith Dolce, Cassidy weeks and Clark were named to the ACC All-Tournament Team. Scales was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. BC awaits its opponent in the NCAA Tournament during the selection show next Sunday, May 5. Comments – Martello led the Eagles through the ACC Tournament with 11 goals.

– LoPinto was the team's best player with 14 points thanks to nine goals and five assists.

– Dolce posted a dominant save percentage of .535 with 23 saves.

– The Eagles allowed just 20 goals in three games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bceagles.com/news/2024/4/28/lacrosse-back-to-back-eagles-down-syracuse-for-acc-title.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos