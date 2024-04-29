UAB becomes the Division I football team that joins the players' association

UAB football players say their entire roster has signed up for Athletes.org, making them the first Division I football team to publicly join the players' association. They were introduced to the group by an unexpected source: their head coach.

Trent Dilfer gathered his team for a voluntary meeting in mid-April to encourage them to prepare for a future where college athletes might be able to negotiate for a greater share of revenue from their sport.

“They're going to have a seat at the table,” Dilfer told ESPN. “I wanted to make sure I helped pour gasoline on something that's going to happen anyway. I might as well use my influence to make it happen faster on behalf of our players.”

Dilfer introduced the team to Athletes.org, one of several companies trying to organize athletes for potential revenue-sharing discussions. UAB players told ESPN that every member of the team signed up to join the organization after hearing the pitch.

The team has no plans to negotiate with their school at this time, but their decision to join en masse is symbolic of the growing momentum for players to organize. Quarterback Jacob Zeno said this move shows players' growing interest in having a voice in a new model for college sports.

“In a sense, we have been robbed of money and decisions are being made behind our backs,” Zeno told ESPN. “It's not really fair because we do so much for the sport, for the school and the conference. We should at least deserve to know what's going on and what decisions are being made.”

UAB did not immediately comment when reached Monday morning.

The college sports industry is in the midst of unprecedented change. A slew of legal challenges — including antitrust lawsuits, labor complaints and competing state laws — are pushing the NCAA toward a more professional business model. The changing rules have made it difficult for associations, conferences and school athletic directors to govern their sports. An increasing number of NCAA decision makers have acknowledged this spring that they may eventually have to negotiate with players to regain some control.

Reaching a negotiating agreement would be easier and more efficient if players were represented by a single organization, like the players' associations that exist in professional sports, says Jim Cavale, founder of Athletes.org (AO). His company is one of several entities vying to fill that role as negotiations take place.

There are some crucial unanswered questions that could shape these future negotiations: Which athletes will have the opportunity and influence to negotiate? How will they group themselves (by sport, by league, by other unit)? Will they bargain as union employees or as independent contractors seeking a share of TV money for their name, image and likeness rights through a class-action agreement?

Cavale said he believes answers will come within the next 12 to 15 months, perhaps through a settlement of the ongoing antitrust case House v. NCAA, which argues in part that players deserve a cut of the lucrative broadcast contracts for their sports. A loss at trial in that case could cost the NCAA billions of dollars. Multiple sports directors from the power conference have also told ESPN in recent weeks that they expect a settlement in the House case could be the catalyst for a new revenue-sharing system.

Continued efforts to formally unify some athletes through the National Labor Relations Board could also have a major impact on future collective bargaining models. The NLRB argues in two ongoing cases — one at Dartmouth and another at USC — that some athletes are employees of their schools and have the right to form unions. Dartmouth is appealing a recent ruling in its case that gave its basketball players the right to unionize. In the USC case, both parties will submit final arguments to the administrative judge in July. Due to a long-awaited appeals process, neither case is expected to reach a conclusion within the next year.

The NCAA has been steadfast in saying that athletes should not be considered employees. While drawing a hard line on the employment front, NCAA President Charlie Baker told ESPN earlier this year that he thinks some sort of players association could be “hugely positive.”

Each entity seeking to represent athletes at the bargaining table uses a slightly different strategy to rally a critical mass of support for athletes. Two groups that currently manage or represent NIL-based collectives – The Collective Association and SANIL – say the collectives' existing ties with athletes would make it easy for these groups to negotiate and distribute some of the television rights money to the players . The College Football Players Association, an organization founded by a former Minnesota professor, has been working to build a membership using more traditional methods of labor organizing.

Cavale and AO CEO Brandon Copeland said they are now trying to lay the groundwork so players are organized to take advantage of whatever model emerges from the current murky legal landscape.

“We are not here to boycott them, but we understand the power they can have,” Cavale said. “When the time comes to negotiate, we will be prepared to make UAB part of those negotiations. We are building the pipes for negotiating the new deal for college athletics — the pipes for the athletes who need to be in it.” conversation.”

AO says its current membership includes 2,945 college athletes — 1,348 of whom are football, men's basketball and women's basketball players from power conferences, a group Cavale calls the “Power 10k” because there are approximately 10,000 athletes who fit into that category. He said he would like to have half of the Power 10k join his organization by the end of 2024.

Members have free access to support services such as legal advice, medical second opinions and mental health professionals. The company is funded by venture capital investors and plans to make money in the future by taking a percentage of some group licensing deals they hope to make on behalf of their members. By comparison, the College Football Players Association funds its efforts to organize players through donations and membership dues.

Copeland, a recently retired linebacker who taught at an Ivy League school and served as an NFLPA player representative during his 10-year pro career, said they have focused on growing their membership and teaching players more about their industry. He told ESPN that he's trying to walk the line between having athletes steer toward a future model and mentoring them as they try to learn more.

Before UAB meeting Most of their reach to players has been through social media and word of mouth, Copeland said. He and Cavale say they are in discussions with several power conference schools about scheduling visits with their full team in the coming months.

“It was really one-on-one,” Copeland said. “To get into a room like [UAB]Hopefully this will have a domino effect.”

Copeland said one of their challenges is convincing players who are “in many ways living their dreams right now” that they aren't getting everything they could get. During his presentation to the UAB team earlier this month, Copeland said he saw several “aha moments” occur to players.

At one point, Copeland asked the players how many of them felt the NCAA would have athletes' best interests in mind when shaping a new business model. No one in the room raised their hand.

Zeno, who is entering his final season as the Blazers' quarterback, and running back Isaiah Jacobs both told ESPN that the team meeting was an “eye-opening” experience. Zeno said the need for a players' association became apparent after learning that coaches, schools and athletic directors all have their own dedicated professional associations to advocate for their views on what the future of the sport should look like.

“They have all these people making decisions, and we're not involved in that,” Zeno said. “Having a platform gives players a lot of power – this is a really big deal.”

Jacobs said he sees a future where a broader group of players can push for a bigger share of television revenue and other resources, such as more mental health support from their schools.

Jacobs said Dilfer's confidence in AO was a major factor in his decision to sign up. Dilfer told ESPN that he has no stake in AO's operations, but believes in their approach and was pleased with some of the resources it now offers players. Dilfer said he believes any coach who claims to be “player-oriented” should encourage his team to get organized.

“I think this is a revealing time for college football coaches,” Dilfer said. “It will reveal whether they are about their players or about themselves. It's okay if they are about themselves, but the players will know.”