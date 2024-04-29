Sports
Zendaya tennis film Challengers scores at the weekend box office
The sexy tennis drama Challengers won the box office this weekend with $15 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Zendaya and castmates Mike Faist and Josh OConnor have been on a traveling press tour to raise awareness of Italian director Luca Guadagnino's original film, which premiered in 3,477 locations across the US and Canada.
“We were obviously very happy with the number,” said Kevin Wilson, head of theatrical distribution for Amazon Studios and MGM. Looking at the crowd that showed up, it's really encouraging. It is not the easiest audience to come to the cinema.
58% of ticket buyers were women, who were also generally younger: 41% were between 18 and 24 years old.
Ticket sales from large format screens, including IMAX, made up about 40% of the opening weekend's gross. According to PostTrak's exit poll reported by Deadline, 55% of audiences said they went to see the movie because of Zendaya.
This weekend, Zendaya films accounted for about 26% of the total box office with the re-release of Dune: Part Two in IMAX grossing almost $2 million.
The 27-year-old actor has been part of some of the most successful franchises in recent years, including the Spider-Man and Dune films. In both cases, these were supporting roles in huge brand properties, but her striking red carpet looks also often make headlines.
Challengers would be the first real test of her ability to open a movie about her own star, and MGM and Amazon wouldn't risk it without her.
The studio originally planned to release Challengers in fall 2023, with a picturesque launch at the Venice Film Festival. But when the actors went on strike last July, the studio decided to scrap the festival premiere and move the film to this weekend, when they could safely assume the strike would be resolved.
Zendaya wore many tennis-themed looks for her performances, styled by Law Roach.
It would be hard to argue that we should have released this film when she couldn't support it, Wilson said.
He gave special credit to the studio's publicity and marketing teams for orchestrating a world tour that resulted in several viral fashion moments.
Reviews were mostly positive for the R-rated film, which teases a steamy and competitive love triangle between the tennis players.
It currently has an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and received a B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences.
Guadagnino's last film Bones and All, starring Zendaya's Dune co-star Timothe Chalamet, earned $15.2 million in its entire run. By mid-week, Challengers expected to surpass Call Me By Your Name ($18 million) and become Guadagnino's highest-grossing film.
For Amazon MGM Studios, the value also extends beyond the box office, providing downstream value for Amazon even when Challengers eventually makes its way to Prime Video.
“I've always believed that theatrical is the best way to launch some of these films,” Wilson said. When this thing hits Prime Video, it's clearly going to perform at a level that would be far greater than if it had just gone straight to the platform. Theatrics are only part of that.
Second place went to the faith-based film Unsung Hero, which grossed an estimated $7.8 million from 2,832 locations. It is based on the true story of the Smallbone family and the rise of their children Rebecca St. James and sons Joel and David (for KING + COUNTRY) on the country music scene. Joel Smallbone directed, wrote and portrayed his father David.
Made for just $6 million, the Lionsgate film scored a rare A+ CinemaScore and has a 100% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics score a much more moderate 58%. The audience was predominantly female (69%) and over 25 (91%).
Third place went to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, with $7.2 million in its fifth weekend. In fourth place, A24's Civil War also added $7 million in its third weekend, bringing its domestic total to $56.2 million. And rounding out the top five was the horror film Abigail with $5.3 million.
April 2024 offered interesting, innovative and critically acclaimed films the opportunity to top the box office, says Paul Degarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. It's been a great month for moviegoers looking for something beyond the typical summer blockbusters.
The box office may not compare to last year, when The Super Mario Bros. Movie still dominated, but Dergarabedian said building goodwill with the audience is also important.
The summer movie season kicks off next weekend with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's action comedy The Fall Guy.
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday in U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. The final domestic figures will be announced on Monday.
1. Challengers, $15 million.
2. Unsung hero, $7.8 million.
3. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, $7.2 million.
4. Civil War, 7 million.
5. Abigail, $5.3 million.
6. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, $3.9 million
7. Kung Fu Panda 4, $3.6 million.
8. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, $3.3 million.
9. Dune: Part Two, $2 Million.
10. Boy Kills the World, $1.7 million.
|
