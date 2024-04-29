Eric Pohlkamp joins Denver Hockey for the 2024-2025 season





DENVER The University of Denver hockey team announced this on Monday Eric Pohlkamp will join the Pioneers as a transfer student for the 2024-2025 campaign. Pohlkamp heads to Denver after spending his 2023-2024 freshman season at Bemidji State University in Minnesota, where he led all team defensemen and finished second overall with 11 goals in 32 games. He was second among Beaver blueliners with 13 assists, while his 24 points were also the second-most by a BSU D-man and tied for fourth overall. The Brainerd, Minnesota, native was first in Bemidji State in shots (121), power-play goals (five tied) and game-winning goals (three tied) while recording 18 penalty minutes and a plus-4 rating. He was named to the All-CCHA First Team and All-Rookie Team, while also being a finalist for both the conference's Defenseman and Rookie of the Year awards. Pohlkamp was named the league's rookie of the week twice and defenseman of the week three times. Pohlkamp was also recognized as CCHA Defenseman of the Month in February and March and played a key role in the team earning the MacNaughton Cup as regular season champions. . Pohlkamp was part of the U.S. squad that won gold at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, and was managed by Denver's head coach. David Carl . He appeared in all seven games and had three points on one goal and two assists on his way to a gold medal. The rearguard also skated internationally for Team USA at the 2022 World Junior-A Challenge, where he recorded seven points (5g/2a) in four games at the under-19 invitational tournament. Selected by the San Jose Sharks at No. 132 overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft, Pohlkamp played two seasons of junior hockey with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL prior to his time in Bemidji. He recorded 69 points (23g/46a) in 120 career USHL games, leading all USHL defensemen with 51 points (16g/35a) in 59 games in 2022-2023. Also, that season's USHL Defenseman of the Year, Polhkamp ran through all the backfields on special teams and finished tied for first in the league with nine power-play goals, 18 power-play assists and 27 power-play points. He played three seasons of prep hockey at Brainerd High School from 2018-2021 prior to his time in juniors, tallying 56 points (26g/30a) in 68 career games for the Warriors. He also skated in nine North American Hockey League appearances in 2020-21 with the Minnesota Magicians (0g/1a). CARDS: Fans can purchase a down payment for season tickets for the 2024-2025 season today click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denverpioneers.com/news/2024/4/29/eric-pohlkamp-joins-denver-hockey-for-2024-25-season.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos